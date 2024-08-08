Envoy, Inc. Expands Team With Key Hires In Web Development, Social Media Management, And Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Envoy, Inc., a women-owned advertising and marketing agency based in Omaha, Nebraska, is proud to announce the addition of three to its talented team: Jim Wolf as Web Developer, Ariana Taubenheim as Social Media Manager, and Sarah Nosal as Senior Marketing Manager.Web Developer Jim Wolf brings a wealth of experience and creativity to Envoy's interactive team. With a background that spans teaching graphic and web design in Omaha and Lincoln, Jim has also served in design and account management roles in Chicago. His diverse career journey includes stints in agency and in-house settings, showcasing his adaptability and commitment to innovation.Social Media Manager Ariana Taubenheim is a strategic navigator in the ever-evolving world of digital marketing. Armed with a bachelor's degree in business administration with a specialization in marketing, Ariana has honed her skills in crafting engaging social media strategies that drive meaningful engagement and growth. Her passion for continuous learning and proficiency in English and Spanish enhances her ability to connect with diverse audiences and stay ahead of industry trends.Senior Marketing Manager Sarah Nosal brings over two decades of visual design and marketing strategy expertise to Envoy, Inc. Raised in a farming community in north central Kansas, Sarah's upbringing instilled in her a deep appreciation for food production and community engagement. Her innovative marketing has fueled distinctive campaigns, from interactive websites to compelling customer engagement strategies. Sarah's proficiency in analytics and digital marketing trends ensures that her strategies resonate effectively with target audiences.“We are thrilled to welcome Jim, Ariana, and Sarah to the Envoy family,” said Kathy Broniecki, CEO and Co-owner of Envoy, Inc.“Their diverse backgrounds and innovative spirits align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional creative solutions for our clients.”Envoy, Inc., a women-owned firm, continues expanding its advertising, public relations, and digital marketing capabilities, driving forward its mission to empower brands through strategic communication.About Envoy Inc.Envoy, Inc. is a Midwest-based advertising agency with over 30 years of experience delivering creative excellence across various industries, including food and beverage, nonprofit, financial, and healthcare. Focusing on innovation and client satisfaction, Envoy, Inc. collaborates closely with its partners to achieve impactful results in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Envoy is nationally certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Development Center Midwest, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information, visit envoyinc .

