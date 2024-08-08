UAE: Airfares For Visa-Free Countries Surge 300% Ahead Of Next Public Holiday

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) UAE residents will have to pay a whopping 300 per cent more on airfares to visa-free countries during the next long weekend.

So, why the sudden surge in airfares? experts attribute the surge to a combination of heightened demand and limited seat availability as residents eagerly plan for the upcoming National Day holiday getaways.

Popular visa-free destinations such as Georgia, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Armenia, and the Maldives have witnessed a significant increase in flight prices during that period. According to data from travel experts, round-trip tickets that usually cost around Dh800 have spiked to over Dh2,800 for some destinations.

Pavan Poojary, a travel expert at Luxury Travels in Abu Dhabi, said,“The National Day holiday is one of the most sought-after travel periods for many UAE residents, as they look to escape their routines and explore nearby visa-free countries.” He also noted,“We have recorded fare hike of over 300 per cent to certain destinations during the National Day holiday from November 30 to December 3.”

According to an analysis conducted by Khaleej Times, one-way travel to Georgia currently starts at Dh269 by budget carriers, and a round trip starts at approximately Dh 800. However, during the next long weekend, airfare on the same airline starts at Dh1,289 for a one-way ticket, with round trips costing up to Dh2,828 for a four-day vacation.

Similarly, for Baku (Azerbaijan) and Yerevan (Armenia), airfare currently starts at Dh167, and a round trip will cost Dh689. But during the next long weekend, airfare shoots up, starting at Dh1,607 for the onward journey and Dh2,634 for the return.

Travel agents have noted a significant trend in the popularity of Maldives during the cooler months. The current airfare to this sought-after destination starts at Dh449, with a round trip costing Dh1,500. However, during the National Day holiday, many travel websites show a surge in price by nearly 70 per cent. The airfare for a round trip during this holiday period will start at Dh2,229.

According to travel agents, visa-free and 3 to 4-hour flight destinations for UAE residents are always in demand.“Considering visa-free destinations like Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Maldives during the cooler months is always in demand. By the end of November, it starts snowing in Georgia. Other Caucasian countries provide cooler weather, making it a perfect gateway,” said Libin Varghese, sales director at Rooh Tourism LLC.

“One of the other reasons why UAE residents prefer these countries is their affordability, proximity, and culture. For a four or 5-day holiday, travellers prefer spending time exploring rather than travelling,” added Varghese.

Travel industry executives also highlighted that increased airfare will increase package costs.“Travelers can expect a significant increase in travel packages compared to current prices. For Caucasian countries, packages may start at Dh3,500 during the long weekend,” said Poojary.

Industry executives predict that airfare prices will stabilize post-holiday as demand normalizes. However, they advise residents to plan and book their travel well in advance to avoid surprises.

