Madbouly Calls For Enhanced Government-Citizen Communication

During a review of the unified government complaints system in July, Madbouly instructed the system to“continuously diversify and improve communication channels.” The goal is to facilitate easier submission of complaints, inquiries, and requests for various government services by Egyptian citizens.

The unified complaints system, overseen by the Cabinet and affiliated government agencies, has been actively working to enhance response rates for citizen complaints and requests. In July, the system received a total of 196,000 complaints, requests, and pleas for assistance.

Following an initial review and screening process, 173,000 complaints were electronically forwarded to relevant authorities. An additional 22,000 complaints were closed under the system's rules and procedures. The remaining 1,000 complaints and requests are still under review.

A detailed report by Tarek El-Rifai, the system's director, revealed that ministries handled 71% of the complaints directed to relevant agencies during July. Notably, eight ministries-Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities; Electricity and Renewable Energy; Education and Technical Education; Health and Population; Interior; Social Solidarity; Communications and Information Technology; and Supply and Internal Trade-addressed 87% of the total complaints and requests forwarded to ministries.

The report also highlighted exceptional performance by several ministries, including Endowments; Petroleum and Mineral Resources; Electricity and Renewable Energy; Environment; Health and Population; Education and Technical Education; Youth and Sports; Tourism and Antiquities; Supply and Internal Trade; Finance; Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptians Abroad; Industry; Water Resources and Irrigation; Public Business Sector; and Justice. These ministries achieved high levels of success in handling, addressing, and responding to complaints.

Governorships received 19% of the total complaints directed to relevant authorities during the month. Eight governorates-Cairo, Alexandria, Giza, Sharqeya, Dakahleya, Menofeya, Beheira, and Gharbeya-processed 73% of the total complaints addressed to the governorates. Additionally, other governorates, such as Port Said, Suez, Qena, Aswan, Ismailia, Sohag, Assiut, Luxor, Beheira, Menofeya, Matrouh, Minya, Kafr El-Sheikh, Sharqeya, Gharbeya, Alexandria, Giza, and Cairo, also achieved outstanding performance levels.

Furthermore, electronically linked entities-including the Consumer Protection Agency, Egyptian Drug Authority, Central Agency for Organization and Administration, Al-Azhar Grand Imam, National Food Safety Authority, National Social Insurance Authority, and Suez Canal Authority-demonstrated remarkable achievements in handling complaints and providing responses.

Universities, including Benha, Ain Shams, Cairo, Fayoum, Beni Suef, and Al-Azhar, exhibited high levels of efficiency and swiftness in resolving complaints directed to them. The Central Bank of Egypt continued to guide the processing and resolution of complaints related to the banking sector received by the system, ensuring that customers were informed of the outcomes.

Notably, the system's efforts in the health sector addressed 15,800 complaints, requests, and pleas for help. This coordination involved close collaboration with the Ministries of Health and Population, as well as Higher Education and Scientific Research, along with their affiliated institutions.

These complaints included 4,200 medical requests and pleas requiring immediate medical intervention. They involved the provision of healthcare beds for children and the elderly across various specialties, incubators for premature infants, heart, brain and nerve, bone, and cosmetic surgeries, eye surgeries (ophthalmology), pediatric surgeries across various specialties, endoscopies across various specialties, assistance in providing treatment for various diseases, treatment for immune system disorders, and cancer treatment.

Health complaints also encompassed 3,196 allegations of drug shortages, unavailability, price increases, or expired products. Another 2,799 complaints alleged poor or inadequate medical services provided by certain hospitals or healthcare units. Additionally, 1,705 requests were made to facilitate the completion of treatment procedures at the expense of the state or health insurance. Furthermore, the system addressed 93 requests for prosthetic devices for amputees or accident victims.

The system has also dedicated considerable attention to receiving and recording complaints related to encroachments on agricultural lands, state property, building violations, and changes in activities of all types. The Ministries of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities; Local Development; and relevant governorates addressed 17,300 complaints and reports during the month, striving for optimal responses. Working groups from the ministries and relevant governorates resolved approximately 9,600 complaints and reports through immediate campaigns upon their receipt. The remaining complaints and reports are under investigation.

The system has been particularly active in responding to complaints concerning deficiencies, shortcomings, or damages within public facilities. This prioritized approach, coordinated with relevant authorities, aims to mitigate risks and prevent accidents, safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. Examples include complaints, requests, and reports concerning burst water or sewage pipes, exposed electrical wires, leaning or dilapidated streetlights, streetlights without bulbs, road, street, and bridge maintenance, and more. The Ministries of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities; Electricity and Renewable Energy; Transport; and relevant governorate agencies responded swiftly and effectively, resolving the causes of these complaints.

The system has also been a vital component in addressing concerns related to the government's“Decent Life” initiative, which aims to improve the lives of underprivileged families and those with limited incomes. The Ministry of Social Solidarity addressed 8,984 complaints, requests, and reports. The ministry completed the issuance and reactivation of 2,600 cards for eligible families under the conditional cash transfer program“Takaful and Karama,” a vital part of the government's efforts to assist the most vulnerable families, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities. Additionally, 1,400 citizens were directed to register grievances regarding their exclusion from the program despite eligibility.

Furthermore, the ministry finalized the issuance of 1,830 integrated services cards for individuals with disabilities who had submitted complaints and pleas to the system. An additional 800 citizens were directed to file grievances related to their exclusion from receiving integrated services cards despite eligibility. Finally, 289 individuals were directed to initiate procedures for receiving emergency financial assistance from the Takaful Social Foundation and NGOs upon fulfilling the required conditions and providing the necessary documentation.

The system also responded to complaints concerning homeless individuals and children. El-Rifai confirmed that 38 citizens were accommodated in various care centers based on complaints and reports concerning homeless individuals and children. The ministry provided immediate responses to these cases, offering necessary medical care in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Population.