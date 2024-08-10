Russia Clarifies Recruitment Of Indians Into Its Army Stopped Since April: 'Fraudulent Schemes To...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Russian Embassy in New Delhi said on Saturday Moscow has never engaged in“any public or obscure campaigns” in“fraudulent schemes to recruit Indian nationals” for its military service.

In a statement, the Russian Embassy said:“Since April this year, the of Defence of the Russian Federation has stopped the admission of citizens of a number of foreign countries, including India, to military service in the Russian Armed Forces.”





“The Embassy outlines that the Russian Government has at no point of time been engaged in any public or obscure campaigns, more so in fraudulent schemes to recruit Indian nationals for military service in Russia,” the statement said.

Several Indians were allegedly duped into fighting in Russia's war with Ukraine on the pretext of lucrative jobs.

The Russian mission also said that it has got multiple requests from the media to comment on the issue on Indian citizens in service in the Russian armed forces.





In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, took a strong stance on the issue of Indian nationals being recruited into the Russian army and the Russian government has assured an "early discharge" of these Indians from the army service.

Recently, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had informed the Parliament that 91 Indian nationals were recruited in Russian armed forces of whom 14 have been discharged and 69 are awaiting release.

The embassy also condoled the deaths of Indian nationals while serving in the Russian Army in the war against Ukraine.

“The Embassy expresses deep condolences to the Government of India and the families of the deceased,” it said.

The Russian mission further said:“The agencies concerned in both countries work in close coordination for early identification and discharge of Indian nationals who voluntarily contracted for military service in Russia. All contractual obligations and due compensation payments will be fulfilled in full measure.”