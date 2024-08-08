Huawei, 12 Jordanian Universities Ink Mous To Promote ICT Talent Development In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 8 (Petra)-- and twelve Jordanian universities inked Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), on Thursday, to improve information and communications education.The purpose of the MoUs is to complete the details of the Huawei Accredited Academy for Information and Networks program. They were signed under the authority of the Ministries of Digital and Entrepreneurship, Higher Education, and Scientific Research.These MoUs establish a cooperative working relationship aimed at finalizing the details for the Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA).Huawei will work with academic institutions to create training programs and credentials through the Huawei Academy program, utilizing the company's innovations in the information and communications technology industry.Students enrolled in the program will also have access to extensive ICT courses that are intended to give them the qualifications and real-world experience necessary to be successful in the technology industry.The HAINA program, Huawei's global ICT technology education initiative, adopts the university-enterprise cooperation model. Through this program, Huawei will collaborate with universities on course development, training, and certification. Leveraging Huawei's global leadership and innovative technologies in the ICT industry, HAINA aims to accelerate the development of educational tools and foster the growth of the local ICT technical workforce.Jordan places great importance on education, as reflected in this year's Ministry of Education budget of JD1.254 billion. The HAINA program aligns with national objectives to provide quality education and build a skilled workforce capable of driving the country's digital transformation.Ahmad Al-Hanandeh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, said: "This collaboration with Huawei is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in education. By integrating cutting-edge technology into our universities, we are not only enhancing the learning experience for our students but also preparing them to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital economy."Mamoun M. Al-Debi'e, Secretary General of the Higher Education and Scientific Research in Jordan, added: "The MoUs signed today mark a significant step towards strengthening the link between academia and industry. This partnership will not only enhance the quality of education but also ensure that our graduates are well-equipped with the necessary skills to contribute to the ICT sector."Commenting on this, Adam Zhang, General Manager of Huawei Jordan, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Jordan's leading universities to bring the HAINA program to Jordanian students. This initiative not only underscores Huawei's commitment to the Kingdom but also highlights our dedication to empowering the next generation of ICT professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the global digital economy."The collaboration between Huawei and the 12 Jordanian universities is poised to create a robust educational framework that integrates industry expertise with academia. Through the HAINA program, students will gain access to comprehensive ICT courses designed to equip them with the practical skills and certifications necessary for success in the technology sector.