In-Vitro Transcription Templates Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

In-Vitro Transcription Templates Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's In-Vitro Transcription Templates Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The in-vitro transcription templates market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.82 billion in 2023 to $1.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in cases of chronic diseases, increase in investments in R&D in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, improvements in gene therapy technology, collaborations and partnerships and developments in gene therapy.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The in-vitro transcription templates market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to Increase in advancement in biotechnology, rise in focus in R&D activities, rise in usage of in-vitro transcription templates, demand for early diagnosis of diseases and increasing need for mRNA-based vaccines.

Growth Driver Of The In-Vitro Transcription Templates Market

The increasing focus on gene therapy is expected to propel the growth of the in-vitro transcription templates market. Gene therapy involves modifying genes within cells to treat or prevent diseases by correcting defective genes. Advances in technologies such as CRISPR, significant investment, and recent treatment successes have increased focus on this approach. In-vitro transcription templates help in gene therapy by providing the RNA molecules necessary for mRNA-based therapies, siRNA-based therapies, and gene editing technologies, enabling the treatment of genetic disorders and diseases.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the in-vitro transcription templates market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Eurofins Genomics LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc.

Major companies operating in the in-vitro transcription templates market are developing self-amplifying RNA synthesis services to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of RNA-based therapies, reduce production costs, and improve patient outcomes in various therapeutic applications. Self-amplifying RNA synthesis service is a technology that enables the production of RNA capable of replicating itself within host cells, leading to enhanced protein expression from minimal RNA input, thereby improving the efficiency and effectiveness of RNA-based therapies.

Segments:

1) By Treatment: Vaccine, Therapeutic

2) By Research Stage: Exploratory, Clinical

3) By Disease: Cancer, Infectious Disease, Lifestyle Disease, Genetic Disease, Other Diseases

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) And Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Academics And Research, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the in-vitro transcription templates market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the in-vitro transcription templates market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

In-Vitro Transcription Templates Market Definition

In-vitro transcription templates are DNA sequences designed to serve as the blueprint for RNA synthesis in a controlled laboratory setting. These templates contain specific promoter regions recognized by RNA polymerase, facilitating the production of RNA molecules for various applications, including research, diagnostic development, and therapeutic production. They provide a precise and reliable source for RNA generation, along with molecular biology and genetic research.

