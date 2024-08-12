Youth Of India Striving For Betterment: Priti Adani

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) On the occasion of International Youth Day, the Chairperson of Adani Foundation, Priti Adani, said on Monday that the youth of India are striving for betterment.

International Youth Day is observed every year on August 12. The theme this year is 'From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development'.

In a post on the social X.com, Priti Adani, wife of Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, shared her delight in meeting a mother-daughter duo, who completed a course at Adani Saksham -- the group's flagship skill development project -- centre and runs a beauty salon.

“Delighted to meet Hamida Halani and her daughter Riya who completed a course at @AdaniSaksham centre together,” Priti Adani said in a post on X.

She informed that Riya has partial hearing and speech loss and her mom is devoted to make her self-reliant.

“The duo now runs a beauty salon from home. Young people of our country are striving for betterment and we are here to support them!” Priti Adani added.

The Adani Saksham skill development initiative has empowered 1,69,000 young individuals with essential skills to help them take the steps to secure a brighter future and potentially become entrepreneurs.

The initiative is part of the Adani Foundation, the brainchild of Priti Adani, an educationist and a qualified doctor. She has been spearheading the foundation for the last two decades. Recently the organisation completed 28 years.

Besides skilling, the Foundation is also focused on healthcare and nutrition.

Currently, the foundation operates in 6,769 villages across 19 states, positively impacting 9.1 million lives.

Earlier on Monday, Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN also extended greetings on the youth day.

“On Monday's #YouthDay and every day, the @UNYouthAffairs Office & the entire @UN family stand with and for young people,” he said in a post on X

“Together, let's draw on their energy and ideas to shape a more sustainable future for all,” Guterres added.