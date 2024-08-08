Trinasolar Partners With A*STAR On Innovation In Advanced Energy Storage Battery Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MUNICH, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and storage solutions has entered into a research collaboration with the Agency for Science, and Research (A*STAR) with the aim to advance the optimization and upgrading of industrial battery technologies, contributing to the green and low-carbon energy transition in China, Singapore, and globally.

From left to right: Prof Loh Xian Jun, Executive Director, Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (IMRE), A*STAR; Helena Li, Executive President, Trinasolar; Dr Chiam Sing Yang, Deputy Executive Director, Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (IMRE), A*STAR

The three-year partnership will focus on the collaborative research and development of advanced energy storage battery technologies and the industrialization of energy solutions. Leveraging on A*STAR's strengths in energy, materials, and intelligent manufacturing, both parties aim to address core technical challenges in the commercialized energy storage batteries.

A*STAR's Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (A*STAR's IMRE) will leverage its expertise in material science and engineering to develop innovative energy storage solutions, focusing on pioneering new materials and enhancing battery performance through advanced research methodologies.

As one of the most advanced photovoltaics (PV) research centers for solar and energy storage technology, Trinasolar's lab has always welcomed research collaboration and partnerships with other leading technology and science centers to create cutting-edge solar solutions and products.

Helena Li, Executive President of Trinasolar, expressed her gratitude for the proactive role of the Singapore government in building a platform for new energy and green transition. Li highlighted A*STAR IMRE's strong capabilities in new materials and electronics and expressed excitement about collaborating with this forward-looking team. The partnership will adopt an open, inclusive, and collaborative innovation mechanism to jointly develop next-generation energy storage battery technologies, continuously enhancing manufacturing technologies in the energy storage industry and contributing to the high-quality development of the global energy storage sector, ultimately building a net- zero future.

"This collaboration combines IMRE's research strengths with Trinasolar's expertise in energy storage. By working together, we aim to make valuable progress in energy storage technology, apply scientific research to practical applications in Singapore, and contribute to technological and economic growth that benefits everyone," said Professor Xian Jun Loh, Executive Director of A*STAR IMRE.

Innovation has always been Trinasolar's primary development strategy and core driving force. The company has established four R&D platforms in energy storage: Advanced energy storage technology research institute, energy storage engineering center, digital power research institute and power electronic research and development center. Committed to becoming a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, Trinasolar adheres to the mission of "Solar Energy for All." In the future, the company will continue to uphold independent and collaborative innovation, driving the research and application of energy storage technologies, leading the high-quality development of the new energy industry, and contributing to the realization of a net-zero future.

SOURCE Trina Solar