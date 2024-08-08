Ranbir Kapoor's DELETED Cockpit Scene From Sandeep Vanga Reddy's 'Animal' Goes VIRAL - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nearly eight months have passed since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and the film's buzz remains strong. The latest development fueling this ongoing interest is the emergence of a previously deleted scene, which has recently captivated social media.

This newly surfaced deleted scene has sparked speculation among fans about its omission from the final cut. It depicts a heavily intoxicated Ranbir Kapoor pouring another drink before entering the plane's cockpit. In a dramatic turn, Kapoor's character pats the pilot on the shoulder, signaling him to vacate the seat.

The subsequent moment is visually arresting: Kapoor, now seated in the pilot's chair with a cigarette dangling from his lips, is observed by his gang in awe. The scene stands out for its lack of dialogue, relying solely on the intense score of the song“Papa Meri Jaan” to heighten its emotional impact.

The clip was shared by a netizen on X, who expressed disappointment over the scene's removal from the movie, describing it as a poignant display of Kapoor's character's silence and agony after a pivotal event involving his brother. The user highlighted that the scene's powerful imagery, including the plane's ascent, symbolized a significant turning point in the narrative.

The deleted scene has reignited conversations about the film and its creative decisions. Some fans have expressed a desire to see a director's cut of the film, while others noted the symbolic significance of Kapoor's empty hands in the scene, suggesting it was meant to illustrate a deeper narrative element.