(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas cutting machine size is estimated to grow by USD 72 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

1.58%

during the forecast period. Growing demand from conventional end-users of gas cutting machines

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

technological developments in CNC solutions. However,

lack of adequate technical expertise

poses a challenge. Key market players include Ador Welding Ltd., ArcBro Inc., Enovis Corp., Esprit Automation Ltd., GasiQ, Haco NV, Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., KALTENBACH GmbH Co. KG, Koike Aronson Inc., Messer Cutting Systems Inc., MULLER OPLADEN GmbH, NISSAN TANAKA Corp., Shanghai Huawei Welding and Cutting Machine Co. Ltd., SteelTailor, The Lincoln Electric Co., Voortman Steel Machinery BV, and Yildiz Gaz Armaturleri A.S.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global gas cutting machine market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies-

View the snapshot of this report

Gas Cutting Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.54 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key countries China, US, Germany, UK, and India Key companies profiled Ador Welding Ltd., ArcBro Inc., Enovis Corp., Esprit Automation Ltd., GasiQ, Haco NV, Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., KALTENBACH GmbH Co. KG, Koike Aronson Inc., Messer Cutting Systems Inc., MULLER OPLADEN GmbH, NISSAN TANAKA Corp., Shanghai Huawei Welding and Cutting Machine Co. Ltd., SteelTailor, The Lincoln Electric Co., Voortman Steel Machinery BV, and Yildiz Gaz Armaturleri A.S.

Market Driver

In today's competitive business landscape, many organizations are embracing remote working solutions, allowing employees to work from home using smartphones and laptops. On average, an employee spends 40% of their time away from their desk. To boost productivity, CNC software vendors are developing android-based solutions that enable machine control and program transfer via smartphones. These solutions offer real-time machine status updates and access to machine-related information. With globalization, CNC solutions have become essential for maintaining productivity in gas cutting processes. Machine builders are manufacturing higher-resolution machines, leading CNC vendors to develop solutions for controlling up to 40 axes, with 24 interpolated simultaneously. These advanced solutions facilitate the control of six spindles and ten tool paths concurrently. Simultaneous execution of multiple machine programs and a 30-second start-up time further enhance productivity and quality, fueling the growth of the gas cutting machine market.



The Gas Cutting Machine market is experiencing significant trends in various industries. Kilogram calories in gas cutting have gained popularity for their energy efficiency. Car scrappage legislation drives demand for light commercial vehicles, increasing the need for efficient metal processing solutions. Hornet Cutting Systems and Messer Cutting Systems lead in Gas Cutting Machine innovation. Ador Welding, Milesser, and other players offer model structures for different industries, including the military and industrial machinery. Robotics industry integration brings automation through Computer Numerical Control (CNC) and digital files in 3D technique and 3D printing. Semi-automatic and manual machines cater to diverse capital expenditures and operational expenses. Consumables like welding torches and cutting torches are essential. Aerospace, steel processing industries, and mechanical methods use gas cutting machines for metal designs, metal sheets, rivets, risers, and industrial instruments. Water jet cutting and multiple torches expand the market scope.



Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation -

Book Here!

Market

Challenges



CNC-based gas cutting machines have been a staple in the market, utilizing computer or microprocessor control systems to convert digital data into mechanical motion for cutting metal plates. These systems manage critical aspects of the process, such as gas torch ignition and torch height control, as well as other automation functions. Operators, despite the machine's advanced technology, are required on-site to supervise cutting operations. They spend approximately 15-20 minutes per plate, handling tasks like loading control files, aligning the cutting bed and metal plate, and configuring up to twenty gas pressure and flow, motion delay, and arc voltage parameters. The complex control system, consisting of hundreds of buttons, necessitates a well-trained operator to ensure accurate cutting and efficient resource utilization. However, the scarcity of skilled operators may hinder market growth during the forecast period. The Gas Cutting Machine market faces several challenges in various industries. In field operations, portability is crucial for efficient metal processing in heavy industries like ship building and defense. Fast operations are essential for industrial manufacturing activities to meet production deadlines. Defense expenditure drives the demand for gas cutting machines in military applications. Dimensional tolerances and flame control are key considerations for industries dealing with carbon, stainless steel, and non-ferrous metals. Ventilated spaces and safety measures are necessary to mitigate risks from red hot slag. Technological advancements, such as 3D technology and laser technology, offer solutions for improved accuracy and productivity. Operating expenses, including gas costs for oxygen, acetylene, propane, MAPP, propylene, and natural gas, impact market growth. Flame temperature regulation and compliance with industry standards, like those set by the Compressed Gas Association, are ongoing challenges. Market segments include Portable Flame Cutting,

CNC cutting machines, copying cutting machines, semi-automatic cutting machines, and manual cutting. Industries like military, robotics, and plasma, laser, and waterjet cutting continue to drive demand. Thermal deformation and slag production are concerns for industries dealing with ferrous metals. Operating expenses and product development processes are ongoing challenges for market participants.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a sample report!

Segment Overview



This gas cutting machine market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Stationary gas cutting machine 1.2 Portable gas cutting machine



2.1 Automotive

2.2 Aerospace and defense

2.3 Industrial machinery and equipment 2.4 Shipbuilding



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Stationary gas cutting machine-

The Gas Cutting Machine market is growing steadily due to increasing demand from various industries such as automotive, construction, and manufacturing. These machines offer efficiency, precision, and cost-effectiveness, making them a preferred choice for fabrication tasks. Key players in this market include Lincoln Electric, Hypertherm, and ESAB. They focus on product innovation, expanding their distribution networks, and enhancing customer service to maintain their market position.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global Broaching Machines Market is witnessing robust growth due to rising demand in automotive and aerospace industries for precision machining. Similarly, the global Surveying Equipment Market is expanding, driven by advancements in technology and increasing infrastructure projects worldwide. Meanwhile, the global Laser Welding Machine Market is booming, propelled by the adoption of automation in manufacturing processes and the need for high precision in industries such as automotive, electronics, and aerospace. These markets are characterized by rapid technological advancements and increasing investments from key players.

Research Analysis

The gas cutting machine market encompasses a wide range of industrial equipment used for cutting various metals, including steel, aluminum, and titanium, using high-temperature gases such as oxygen and gasoline. These machines find extensive applications in heavy industries, aerospace, and the military industry for fabricating complex model structures and components. Gas cutting machines come in various forms, including portable flame cutting, CNC cutting machines, copying cutting machines, and semi-automatic cutting machines. The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and precise metal cutting solutions in industries such as steel processing and welding. Consumables, such as welding torches and cutting torches, are essential components of gas cutting machines, ensuring optimal performance and longevity. The industrial machinery industry and robotics industry also contribute significantly to the market's growth by integrating advanced automation technologies into gas cutting machines.

Market Research Overview

The Gas Cutting Machine market encompasses a wide range of applications in various industries, including aerospace and steel processing. These machines utilize consumables such as welding torches and cutting torches to shape metal designs from metal sheets using mechanical methods. The market caters to industries dealing with metals like carbon, stainless steel, and non-ferrous metals. Gas cutting machines are used in heavy industries for thermal deformation, defense expenditure, and industrial manufacturing activities. They come in various forms, from manual to CNC cutting machines, semi-automatic, and portable flame cutting. Gas cutting machines operate on different gases like oxygen, acetylene, propane, MAPP, propylene, natural gas, and others, with varying flame temperatures. The market also includes ventilated spaces to manage red hot slag and ensure dimensional tolerances. The latest trends include the use of 3D technology, laser technology, waterjet cutting, and robotics. Operating expenses, including capital expenditures and operational expenses, are significant factors influencing market growth. The market serves industries like military, robotics, and industrial machinery, with a focus on automation and computer numerical control.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Stationary Gas Cutting Machine

Portable Gas Cutting Machine

Application



Automotive



Aerospace And Defense



Industrial Machinery And Equipment

Shipbuilding

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio