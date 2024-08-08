China Passenger Car HUD Industry Report 2024: In The Context Of Intelligent Cockpits, HUD Meets The Needs Of Multi-Screen Cockpits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Passenger Car HUD Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

HUD research: AR-HUD accounted for 21.1%; LBS and optical waveguide solutions are about to be mass-produced.

The automotive head-up display system (HUD) uses the principle of optics to display such information as vehicle speed, navigation and ADAS in front of the vehicle in real time. By display screen, HUD can be divided into three types: C-HUD, W-HUD, and AR-HUD. Among them, AR-HUD (augmented reality head-up display) has TFT, DLP, LCoS and LBS technology routes.

A total of 38 car models were equipped with AR-HUD, of which the full range of 11 models like Voyah Passion came standard with it.

In 2023, AR-HUD was installed in over 230,000 passenger cars, making up 10.6% of the overall HUD market. In the first quarter of 2024, the share of AR-HUD in the overall HUD market surged to 21.1%, mainly driven by the sales of Xingyue L, Deepal S7, Deepal SL03 and Lynk & Co 08.

In terms of the number of models equipped with AR-HUD, a total of 38 models were equipped with AR-HUD in the first quarter of 2024, compared with only 17 in 2022. As for installations, in the first quarter of 2024, the top ten models by AR-HUD installations were all from Chinese independent brands, among which the top three models Xingyue L, Deepal S7, and NIO ES6 accounted for a combined more than 40% of the total.

In terms of installation rate, there were 11 models equipped with AR-HUD as a standard configuration in the first quarter of 2024, including Voyah Passion, Deepal S7, AITO M9 and Zeekr X.

The AR-HUD carried by Voyah Passion is exclusively supplied by ShenZhen QianHai Zinger Technology. The product adopts TFT technology, offering an up to 60-inch display, a FOV of 10*3, and an imaging distance of 7.5 meters. The product can display more than 30 types of driving information, including complex intersection guidance and entry into the auxiliary road, and can also fuse ADAS information such as FCW.

The AR-HUD supplied by Zinger for Voyah Passion can be used with ordinary windshields, with no ghosting. Zinger has devoted itself to developing core HUD technologies for ten years and has applied for a patent for optical path pre-modulation technology. With a range of optical technologies and structural designs, it helps OEMs remove the 'wedge film' and eliminate ghosting by imaging with ordinary windshields, thus reducing the vehicle cost (compared with conventional wedge film solutions, cut down the glass cost by 25%~30%). Also it brings convenient optional configurations and after-sales maintenance to 4S stores, and enables the aftermarket installation, facilitating the popularization of aftermarket HUD and bringing new business opportunities.

Zinger was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen. In 2022, it successfully secured the exclusive AR-HUD supply project for Voyah Passion. In 2023, its AR-HUD was designated by a leading emerging carmaker, a high-end new energy brand and a new energy vehicle company in China. It is expected that it will take a bigger market share in 2024.

AR engine is the key factor to improving AR-HUD user experience.

AR-HUD integrates information from multiple ends such as cameras, radars, and maps, and uses rendering to present images in front of the driver with low latency, no distortion, and high accuracy. Its product features require AR-HUD software to ensure the stability of image rendering in any vehicle conditions, and have high requirements for the software's optical algorithms such as anti-shake, distortion correction, and spatial coordinate display.

At present, the AR-HUD industry generally adopts software-hardware integrated solutions, bundling optical device hardware with software. Yet the trend towards the separation of software and hardware is inevitable amid the demand for rapid iteration of intelligent vehicles. OEMs' needs for HMI self-development and rapid iteration stimulate the birth of professional AR engines.

The foreign company Continental first used the AR-Creator software developed by its subsidiary Elektrobit. Later, Elektrobit launched the AR engine for EB GUIDE arware. Using EB GUIDE arware, HMI developers can quickly add AR information to a HUD solution.

As for Chinese companies, Neusoft Group has introduced AR For Car solutions, including AR SDK and AR Studio. AR SDK has cross-platform flexible deployment capabilities, allowing for deployment in the optical device, cockpit domain controller, or intelligent driving domain controller. It can also span multiple OSs like Linux and Android, and also supports deployment of Autosar and QNX.

AR Studio, the first designer platform launched in China, provides product functions including visual AR scene editor, real-time preview of user experience design, import of UX design resources, import or simulation of sensor data, and rapid generation of AR applications, improving the development efficiency of vehicle AR applications and simplifying the cooperation between product designers and developers.

Neusoft AR SDK+AR Studio helps OEMs quickly build AR algorithm capabilities. This tool kit can not only be used for AR-HUD, but also allows for application on other cockpit screens such as cluster, center console and electronic rearview mirrors. Neusoft AR For Car solution is developed to help OEMs create a consistent AR experience on cockpit screens.

At present, Neusoft's AR software has supported multiple models of multiple OEMs. The statistics show that in 2023, models with AR-HUD accounted for about 30% of the total sales of related models.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Overview of HUD Industry



Key Parameters of HUD

Necessities of HUD in Intelligent Cockpits

Main Types of HUD

Display Characteristics of Different Types of HUDs

Main Advantages of AR-HUD

What Improvements AR-HUD Offers to Cockpit Displays

Key Technologies of AR-HUD

Main Components of AR-HUD

Main Challenges in AR-HUD Design

Exploded View Drawing of HUD

China's HUD Regulations

Foreign HUD Regulations HUD Industry Chain

Chapter 2 Development Trends of HUD Industry



In the Context of Intelligent Cockpits, HUD Meets the Needs of Multi-screen Cockpits

AR-HUD Has Entered A Boom Period

Main Development Trends of AR-HUD Products

Application of Volume Holographic Optical Element (vHOE) in AR-HUD

What Are the Challenges of AR-HUD Based on vHOE

The Future of AR-HUD Lies in Holographic Technology

Why CGH is the Ultimate Technology for Holographic AR-HUD

Improvements Optical Waveguide Offers to HUD Products Layout of Optical Waveguide Suppliers

Chapter 3 HUD Industry Application



Brands Installing Passenger Car HUDs, and Overall Installations and Installation Rate in China

Market Share of Passenger Car HUD Suppliers in China

Competitive Landscape of Passenger Car HUD Suppliers in China

AR-HUD Installation in Passenger Cars in China

Market Share of Passenger Car AR-HUD Suppliers in China HUD Market Size

Chapter 4 AR-HUD Application by OEMs

Models Installed with AR-HUD and Their Parameters Comparison



Mercedes-Benz

Volkswagen

Audi

Geely

Changan

GAC

SAIC

BAIC

Chery

Dongfeng

BYD

Neta

Lotus AITO

Chapter 5 HUD Suppliers



Nippon Seiki

Continental

Denso

Panasonic

LG

Maxell

Yazaki

WayRay

Envisics

Harman

Hyundai Mobis

CY Vision

FIC (First International Computer)

Foryou Multimedia

Crystal Optech

Jiangcheng

New Vision

Raythink

E-Lead Electronics

FUTURUS

Huawei

Neusoft Group

ASU TECH

Guixi 3 Dragons

Jingwei Hirain

Hardstone

ReaVis

Zinger

LNGIN

Chief Technology

HASCO Vision

O-Film

Tianma Microelectronics

Coretronic

Interface Optoelectronics

Marelli TCL CSOT

Chapter 6 HUD Industry Chain

PGU Module Suppliers







Kyocera



BOE



iView Displays



Goertek



ASU Tech



Raythink



Nanyang Lida Optic-electronics



LM Jade Chip



Others



Ricoh's AR-HUD PGU

Crystal Optech's PGU Products

Chip Vendors



TI



SmartVision



Himax Technologies



Microvision

Epson

Light Source Suppliers



Summary of Light Source Suppliers



Nichia



ams OSRAM

Jufei Optoelectronics

Optical Lens Suppliers



Fran Optics' HUD Optical Lenses



Liangyu Optical Technology's HUD Free-form Curved Mirrors



Nanyang Lida Optic-electronics' Precision Optical Components for AR-HUD - Precision Lens



Nanyang Lida Optic-electronics' Precision Optical Components for AR-HUD - Plane Mirror, Prism



Crystal Optech's Optical Mirrors



Yutong Optical Technology's HUD Free-form Curved mirrors



Optical Waveguide Technology Suppliers



Tripole Optoelectronics



SVG Tech

DigiLens

Front Windshield Suppliers



AGC



Corning's HUD Glass Products



Saint-Gobain's Front Windshields for HUD



Wedge Film Suppliers



Sekisui Chemical



Eastman



Rijiu Optoelectronics Ceres Holographics

