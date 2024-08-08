Lei Light Reflection By Yasuyuki Nagato Wins Silver In A' Lighting Products And Fixtures Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lei Light Reflection

Innovative Lighting Design Combining Aroma Diffuser and Mirror Earns Prestigious International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Lei Light Reflection by Yasuyuki Nagato as the Silver Winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Lei Light Reflection within the lighting and design community, acknowledging its innovative features and outstanding craftsmanship.Lei Light Reflection's unique combination of a lighting product, aroma diffuser, and mirror addresses the growing demand for multifunctional and customizable lighting solutions in personal, small-scale spaces. By aligning with current trends and user needs, this award-winning design demonstrates its relevance and value to both the industry and potential customers.The innovative design of Lei Light Reflection utilizes reflected light within an oval-shaped frame, creating soft and beautiful illumination from any angle. With three color types and four levels of dimming, the product offers versatility in customizing various situations. The refined aluminum body, crafted with superior workmanship, and the international patent-pending technology for the aroma diffuser, which efficiently spreads scent through capillary action, set Lei Light Reflection apart in the market.This recognition from the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award serves as motivation for the design team to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the team to further explore the possibilities of combining functionality, aesthetics, and cutting-edge technology in lighting design.Lei Light Reflection was designed by SOL style, consisting of Yu Ito and Yoshimi Kemmotsu, with Yasuyuki Nagato as the inventor.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About SOL styleSOL style was founded in 2009 by Yutaka Ito and Yoshimi Tsurugi. The studio is active in a wide range of areas, including store design, graphics, housing, condominiums, product development, exhibition planning, and venue design. The members have served on selection committees for traditional crafts promotion, judged architecture and interior competitions, and given lectures both overseas and in Japan. They have been involved in creative direction and venue design for pavilions in various countries for the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. Their work often incorporates original innovations, makes a notable impact on everyday life, and reflects the designer's deep understanding and skill. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that are highly functional, aesthetically pleasing, and profoundly innovative, as determined by a rigorous blind peer-review process and evaluation criteria in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and honoring the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

