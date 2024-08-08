Georgetown Qatar Welcomes Seven New Faculty Members

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) has announced the appointment of seven distinguished scholars to its faculty, effective August 1, 2024.

Following a highly competitive recruitment process, these educators will bring significant expertise to the GU-Q community, supporting the growth of knowledge in environmental sustainability, American studies, Middle Eastern studies, international relations, and linguistic and cultural studies.

Reflecting on the successful hires, Dean Safwan Masri remarked,“We were delighted to note that all seven of our top candidates accepted their offers, a reflection of the dynamic teaching and research environment we have cultivated at GU-Q. Ayman and Nadya will become full-time members of the GU-Q faculty, and I look forward to formally welcoming Sarah, Youssef, Paul, Waleed, and Rowan to our academic community. I also wish to acknowledge, with immense gratitude, the search committees for their splendid efforts.”

Dr. Sarah Gualtieri joins GU-Q as Professor of History and American Studies from the University of Southern California. Dr. Gualtieri's research spans Middle East migration studies, Arab American studies, and critical ethnic studies. She has received numerous national fellowships, including from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the American Council of Learned Societies, and the Social Science Research Council, and she is the author of two acclaimed books.

Dr. Youssef Haddad joins GU-Q as Professor of Arabic and Linguistics from the University of Florida. In his research, he examines phrase and sentence structure of human language and investigates the social conditions of language use.

Dr. Paul Musgrave (G'14) joins GU-Q as Associate Professor of Government, transitioning from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. His research interests include U.S. foreign and security policy, international relations theory, and public opinion and foreign policy. He has been published in top journals and has held prestigious fellowships, including the American Political Science Association Congressional Fellowship.

Dr. Ayman Shabana becomes Associate Professor of Theology after 11 years as an associate research professor at GU-Q. His expertise includes Islamic legal history, ethics, and bioethics. He directs the Islamic Bioethics Project, supported by Qatar National Research Fund grants, and authored Custom in Islamic Law and Legal Theory.

Dr. Waleed Ziad joins GU-Q as Associate Professor of History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At the intersection of social history, religion, and anthropology, his research spans the Persianate World from late antiquity to the present, focusing on Sufi networks and female leadership, and numismatics and material culture of the Indo-Iranian borderlands. He is the author of award-winning books and has conducted fieldwork in over 140 towns across Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.

Dr. Rowan Ellis joins GU-Q as an Assistant Teaching Professor of Science. Formerly a Senior Research Scientist and Director of the Hydronation Scholars PhD Programme at The James Hutton Institute in Scotland, Dr. Ellis brings extensive field research experience in South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Northern Europe. She has led projects uniting social and natural scientists, policymakers, and communities in water resources planning, catchment management, and agricultural sustainability.

Dr. Nadya Sbaiti becomes an Assistant Teaching Professor of History, having been a visiting assistant professor at GU-Q since 2021. She specializes in the social and cultural histories of the Middle East, with research foci including education, gender, colonialism, nationalism, and the histories of tourism. She has taught courses on modern Middle East history; women and gender; histories of education; and science fiction as method.

The addition of these scholars highlights GU-Q's dedication to providing a holistic and rigorous education to its students. Their diverse expertise and perspectives will equip students with the skills and insights to tackle global challenges, preparing them to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.