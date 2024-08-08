Paris Olympics: Australian Hockey Player Tom Craig Apologises After Cocaine Controversy

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 8 (IANS) Australian hockey player Tom Craig has issued an apology after being arrested for his involvement in a cocaine transaction outside the Games Village on Wednesday.

Craig, 28, was caught purchasing cocaine from a dealer in the bustling area. The arrest was part of a broader investigation by the anti-narcotics police, who were monitoring drug-related activities in the area.

Although Craig was taken into custody, he was released with a warning and did not face any formal charges or fines.

Standing outside the station, Craig addressed the with visible remorse. "I'd firstly like to apologise for what has occurred in the last 24 hours. I made a terrible mistake. I take full responsibility for my actions. My actions are my own and in no way reflect the values of my family, my team-mates, my friends, my sport, and the Australian Olympic team. I've embarrassed you all. I'm truly sorry," Craig was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Craig, who had previously earned a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games and amassed over 100 caps for the Australian national team, faced swift repercussions.

Anna Meares, Australia's chef de mission, expressed relief that Craig was released but made it clear that his actions were unacceptable. "He is a good person who made a bad decision. But there are consequences for decisions like this. He has apologised, shown remorse, he has owned up to his mistake, and we will support him if he needs help," Meares said.

In the wake of the incident, Craig was immediately removed from the Olympic Village and stripped of his remaining privileges at the Games.

The Australian men's and women's hockey teams, both have been knocked out in the quarterfinals.

–IANS

hs/bc