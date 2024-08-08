Le Boat Extends Cruising Season On Trent-Severn Waterway, Offering Stunning Fall Colors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lisa McLean, North American Marketing Marketing Manager Le Boat, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Le Boat is excited to announce an extended cruising season on the Trent-Severn Waterway, providing travelers with an opportunity to experience a short break cruise and witness the breathtaking fall colors of Ontario's picturesque waterway. The extended season will run on the Trent-Severn until October 31, 2024, allowing guests to savor the unique beauty of autumn while cruising through one of Canada's most renowned national historic sites."Fall is an incredibly special time to explore the Trent-Severn Waterway," said Lisa McLean, North American Marketing Manager and Head of Canada at Le Boat. "We are thrilled to extend our cruising season to offer guests a chance to enjoy the vibrant fall foliage and serene waterways, alongside the charm of small towns like Hastings and Peterborough."Autumn in the Kawarthas-Northumberland region is celebrated by local anglers as an optimal time for fishing. The experience is notably enhanced by the stunning fall colors that transform the landscape. With vibrant foliage, cooler evenings, and crisp air, this season also sees fish becoming more active as they prepare for winter.Fall Cruise Highlights:.The Historic Trent-Severn Waterway: The Trent-Severn Waterway forms part of a historic navigation system that connects Lake Ontario to Georgian Bay. This fall cruise will feature the serene beauty of Rice Lake and offers a cruise through picturesque landscapes, showcasing the stunning hues of fall..Rice Lake: Cruise south on the Otonabee River to Rice Lake, known for its expansive, tranquil waters and picturesque surroundings. Travel 56 km on Northumberland's northeast boundary, where there are countless opportunities for those who love life on the water..Premier Fishing Destination: For over 150 years, Rice Lake, Ontario has solidified its reputation as a premier fishing destination. From panfish to walleye, bluegill, muskie, and bass, the tranquil waters teem with a diverse array of fish waiting to be caught. Whether you're a seasoned angler or just a beginner looking for some weekend fun, Rice Lake offers something for everyone..Hastings: Located 56 km from the Le Boat base and at the end of Rice Lake, this quaint community is centrally situated along the Trent-Severn Waterway. The two sides of town are joined by a historic swing bridge at Lock 18. Hastings is listed as a Kawarthas-Northumberland trail town and "The Hub of the Trent." In 2012, Hastings earned the prestigious title of Canada's Ultimate Fishing Town by the World Fishing Network, boasting an abundance of muskie, pickerel, pike, walleye, bass, catfish, perch, crappie, and bluegill for avid anglers to enjoy.Le Boat's luxury Horizon Cruisers, available from the new base at Horseshoe Bay Marina, cater to a variety of needs with options ranging from two-bedroom to four-bedroom boats. Boat rental prices start from CAD $829 (USD $655), with flexible 3 to 5-night short breaks. No prior boating experience or license is required, as the experienced Le Boat team will provide all necessary training so the cruisers can Captain the boat themselves with the assistance of their crew.Exclusive Offer: Save up to 30%.Save 20% on cruises of the Trent-Severn Waterway or Rideau Canal, valid on departures cruising from August to October 14, 2024..Save 30% on Trent-Severn cruising departing October 14-31, 2024. Minimum 3 nights on the Horizon Cruiser..Book by September 1, 2024PLUS – if you like to plan 2025 is now on sale, with Le Boat is offering an early booking offer plus their Best Price Guarantee on 2025 departures!For suggested itineraries and more information, visit Le Boat's Trent-Severn page.About Le BoatLe Boat, a leader in boat rental vacations in Europe, has more than 55 years of experience in the industry. With 900 boats stationed at a network of over 33 different departure bases across eight European countries, Le Boat arrived in Canada in 2018 and now has a local fleet of 24 boats available for rental on Ontario's UNESCO Rideau Canal and 8 boats Trent-Severn Waterway. With no boat license or previous boating experience required, Le Boat shows you how to captain your boat at your own pace on a flexible itinerary. Boats range in size from one to five cabins (sleeping up to 12 people), and travelers can choose a 3–6-night short boating break or a 7-10+ night holiday. Le Boat's luxury Horizon Cruiser boat rentals come with bow and stern thrusters, fully equipped kitchens, fresh linens, and bedding, a top deck sun deck with lounge area, BBQ hot plate & much more! Le Boat is a proud Rainbow Registered company. For more information visit , or call 1-800-734-5491.About the Trent- Severn Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic SiteThe Trent Severn Waterway is in central Ontario's cottage country region and is a 386km (241 miles) waterway, which first opened in 1922 to connect Lake Ontario and Georgian Bay. Today Parks Canada maintains and operates this historic lock system as a perennial destination for recreational boaters and paddlers, and a home to the many people who live, work, and play along this National Historical Site.The Canal is connected by 44 locks, including 37 conventional locks, two sets of flight locks, hydraulic lift locks at Peterborough and Kirkfield, and a marine railway at Big Chute which transports boats between the upper and lower sections of the Severn.The system also includes 39 swing bridges and spans 4,500 kilometers (2,796 mi) of shoreline and over 500 square kilometers (193 sq mi) of water.For more information, visit , or call 1-800-734-5491. For booking information, contact Marketing Manager: Lisa Mclean.Media contact: ... or (561) 789-8286.

