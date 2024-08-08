Iran’s electricity consumption surges by 6,000 MW

(MENAFN) Electricity consumption in Iran has surged by 6,000 megawatts (MW) in the current Iranian year, which began on March 20, according to Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, the Head of Iran's Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (Tavanir). This increase has brought the nation's electricity demand to approximately 80,000 MW, exacerbated by a recent heatwave.



Rajabi Mashhadi noted that annually, about one million new subscribers join the country's electricity grid, with 80 percent of them being household consumers and the remainder in other sectors. In late June, the Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC) reported a notable rise in electricity consumption, reaching 69.091 GW during peak hours, which is over 2.0 GW higher than the same period the previous year. The average consumption for that month last year was 67.648 GW.



To address the increased demand during the peak summer months, the Iranian Energy Ministry has introduced several measures, including boosting electricity production and managing consumption. The ministry plans to implement a comprehensive summer program that will reward households with low consumption and impose penalties on those exceeding typical usage levels.



Persistent temperature rises and reduced rainfall over the past decade have strained Iran's electricity supply, particularly during high-demand periods. Tavanir has been actively working on various strategies to manage the situation and avert potential blackouts across the country.

