After Khurshid, Mani Shankar Aiyar Compares India's Situation To Bangladesh Turmoil; Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a remark that has fueled yet another controversy, leader and former Mani Shankar Aiyar has drawn parallels between the current situation in Bangladesh and India's political and economic landscape. This comes in the wake of similar remarks by Congress leader Salman Khurshid, further intensifying the debate.

In an interview with IANS, Aiyar compared the volatility and turmoil in Bangladesh with India's situation, citing economic growth accompanied by rising unemployment and inequality as common factors. Aiyar highlighted the recent upheaval in Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stepped down and fled the country, as indicative of broader issues. He noted that despite economic progress, such social and political issues can lead to significant unrest.

"Despite economic growth, unemployment has increased significantly. There could be a comparison between their situation and ours," he told the news agency.

Aiyar also remarked on the shortcomings of democracy in Bangladesh, particularly pointing out the opposition's boycott of recent elections, which they deemed neither "free nor fair." He contrasted this with India, where opposition parties participate in elections, although he acknowledged that concerns and suspicions about the electoral process persist.

"They (Bangladeshi opposition parties) stayed away since they felt the process is neither free nor fair," Aiyar told IANS.

Addressing the political climate, the Congress leader further emphasized the importance of learning from these issues to maintain India's democratic integrity.

"We will be Viksit Bharat, but will it be an independent and democratic India?" he question.

On Sheikh Hasina's tenure, Aiyar praised her for her secularism and support for minority rights, while also stressing that India should maintain good relations with whichever government emerges in Bangladesh. He cautioned against allowing diplomatic ties to be jeopardized by the current political shifts.

Aiyar also dismissed claims of foreign interference in Bangladesh's recent troubles as mere conjecture, but underscored the importance of engaging with Pakistan to address regional issues.

Reacting sharply to the Congress leader's comments, BJP

spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Mani Shankar Aiyar has expressed concern that the violence happening in Bangladesh could occur in India as well. Those who couldn't defeat Modi through the ballot are now trying to create a backdrop for defeating him through the bullet."

The remarks by Aiyar follow similar controversial comments made by Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who had suggested that the situation in India could mirror the unrest seen in Bangladesh. Khurshid's statement drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress of attempting to sow discord and promote anarchy in India.

“Everything may look normal in Kashmir. Everything may look normal here. We may be celebrating the victory, although of course some people believe that that victory or that success of 2024 was perhaps only marginal, perhaps a lot more needs to be done,” Khurshid remarked while speaking at the recent launch of academician Mujibur Rehman's book

Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims.

"The fact remains that under the surface there is something. What's happening in Bangladesh can happen here... the spread in our country prevents things blowing up in the manner in which they've blown up in Bangladesh," he added.

BJP leaders, including Anurag Thakur and Rajiv Pratap Rudy, condemned Khurshid's comments as alarmist and unfounded. Thakur labeled Khurshid's remarks as "anarchist," while Rudy described them as bordering on sedition. The BJP also accused the Congress of trying to create fear and instability in the country, particularly after their recent electoral defeats.

In the wake of the Bangladesh crisis, which saw violent protests and a political transition with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus leading an interim government, Aiyar's and Khurshid's statements have reignited the debate on India's political stability and democratic practices.

"One after the other Congress leaders are wanting a Bangladesh-like situation in India. After Salman Khurshid and Sajjan Singh Verma, it is now Mani Shankar Aiyar.

By repeatedly giving these statements who are these leaders signaling to?" wrote Pradeep Bhandari, national spokesperson of BJP on X.

