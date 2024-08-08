Life-Space Aims To Help Improve Gut Health In Singapore And Southeast Asia With Award-Winning Probiotic Range

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Life-Space Aims to Help Improve Gut in Singapore and Southeast Asia with Award-Winning Probiotic Range



SINGAPORE, Aug 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

As health and wellness become paramount in the fast-growing markets of Singapore and within Southeast Asia, a crucial yet often overlooked aspect of overall well-being is gaining attention: gut health. Studies by probiotics specialists Life-Space have shown that gut health is integral to a robust immune system, effective digestion, and even mental health.







The shifting attitudes of Southeast Asian residents towards nutritional supplements, spurred by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and an increased focus on personal health, have ushered in a new era for the industry. With an unwavering commitment to specialisation in probiotics, Life-Space is aiming to continuously provide solutions for the diverse health issues faced by consumers in Southeast Asia.

Recognising the unique health challenges in these regions, Life-Space which is Australia's No. 1 probiotics expert, is set to revolutionise gut health with its award-winning range of products, including in Singapore.

Alan Yi, General Manager of Life-Space Group shared, "Life-Space is dedicated to advancing the health and wellness of Singaporeans through our innovative probiotic solutions. We understand the unique challenges faced by many in maintaining a healthy gut and are committed to providing effective, science-backed products to support their journey towards better health.

“Our recent engagements at prominent industry events highlight our commitment to education and community involvement, ensuring that Singaporeans have access to the best possible resources for their well-being," he said.

At the heart of Life-Space's offerings is the Broad Spectrum Probiotic , a supplement designed to support a balanced gut microbiome. This probiotic combines 15 strains and 32 billion CFU of naturally sourced probiotics to enhance digestive health, bolster the immune system, and promote overall wellness.

Life-Space's commitment to scientific research and high-quality ingredients ensures that consumers in Singapore and Southeast Asia have access to top-tier health solutions.







Life-Space has actively engaged with key markets like Singapore through major events, such as the

Glow Festival (5-16 July 2024) and the Growth Asia Summit (16-18 July 2024) , where it showcased its science-backed probiotic supplements and participated in critical discussions on gut health. These engagements in Singapore underscore the brand's commitment to education and community involvement, reinforcing its presence in the region.

Following these successful events, Life-Space further solidified its commitment by partnering and engaging in The Guardian Retreat (19-20 July 2024) held in Kuala Lumpur. The retreat, themed "Nurturing MY Well-being," featured Life-Space Group's lead Scientific Educator, Jessica Simonis, who delivered a keynote address and a workshop for over 100 Guardian pharmacists, emphasising education, communication, and brand image building.

Life-Space is dedicated to expanding its footprint in Singapore, providing innovative probiotic solutions and actively participating in industry-leading events.

As the brand continues to grow, it remains committed to offering high-quality products that support a healthy, balanced lifestyle, ensuring that consumers in Singapore and Southeast Asia have access to the best health solutions.

For any queries, please contact Chua Sheng Rui (+65 91372102)