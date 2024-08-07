Nikopol District Under Enemy Fire: Two Civilians Wounded, Houses Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian shelled Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Myrove communities during the day, injuring two civilians.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

"The Nikopol district came under enemy today. The aggressor used artillery and kamikaze drones to attack the area-namely, Nikopol, the Pokrovsk and Myrove communities. Men aged 37 and 66 were injured. Both will be treated on an outpatient basis. One multi-storey building and two private houses were damaged. One garage and three outbuildings were smashed, one of them was destroyed," the statement said.

The infrastructure and utility company were damaged. Cars and power lines were affected.

According to the State Emergency Service, an outbuilding and a gazebo caught fire on the territory of one of the households in Nikopol, and a residential building at another address. Eleven rescue personnel and three units of fire fighting and rescue equipment were involved in the fire fighting operations.

According to the updated information, 12 solar panels and 1 private house were damaged during the nighttime shelling of the Chervonohryhorivka community.