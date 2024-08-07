Four Injured As Enemy Attacks Antonivka In Kherson Region With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were in the village of Antonivka, Kherson region, as a result of Russian drone on August 7.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, "four people have been injured in Antonivka today as a result of enemy UAV attacks."

A woman born in 1953 was hospitalized with a mine and blast injury.

She was injured around 20:00.

Earlier, three people were reported injured in a Russian drone attack on Antonivka village.

A 46-year-old woman sustained a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the abdomen, and a 56-year-old man was diagnosed with a blast injury, hip and arm wounds. In addition, a 46-year-old man was hospitalized with concussion, blast trauma, and shrapnel wounds to the abdomen and leg.

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for medical treatment.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 7, Russian troops shelled the center of Kherson, hitting an apartment block and injuring a 74-year-old woman.