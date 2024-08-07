Nigeria Secret Police Arrest Tailors For Making Russian Flags Used In Protests

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several tailors who made Russian flags for participants of anti-government protests were detained in Nigeria.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"Nigeria has detained some tailors for making Russian flags that were waved during anti-government protests this week in northern states," the report says.

It is noted that security forces also detained the tailors' "sponsors."

The move“underscores concerns about increased Russian activity in western Africa," Reuters said.

The police did not elaborate on the number of arrests.

Reuters recalls that the Chief of Nigeria's Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, said the brandishing of a foreign flag during anti-government protests was a "treasonable offense". "We have identified those (sponsoring them) and we are going to take serious action against that," Musa said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since August 1, hundreds of thousands of Nigerians have been protesting against the economic reforms implemented by the government, which led to the partial cancellation of fuel subsidies, currency devaluation, and a significant inflation spike. In the northern states of Borno, Kaduna, Kano and Katsina, protesters were seen waving hundreds of Russian flags with some calling for a military takeover.