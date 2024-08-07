Ukrainian Tech Startups Attract EUR 2M In Investments From Seeds Of Bravery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty-nine Ukrainian tech companies will receive grants worth EUR 2 million from Seeds of Bravery.

The press service of the Ukrainian of Digital Transformation announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, 59 Ukrainian tech companies have attracted funds from the European Innovation Council's Seeds of Bravery grant program to scale innovations. Startups in the following categories have already received funding ranging from 25 to 50 thousand euros: innovative entrepreneurship, deep tech incubators, reconstruction of Ukraine, deep tech scale-up and acceleration.

The total amount of funds raised is EUR 2 million.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Seeds of Bravery supports the development of the Ukrainian startup ecosystem and its integration into the European one. The program places particular emphasis on innovative solutions that will facilitate the reconstruction of post-war Ukraine, as well as deep tech projects with a specific focus on women's entrepreneurship. The total grant fund of the program is UAH 12 million.

As reported, six technology startups developed under the BGV Hardware Accelerator acceleration program were presented at Zhytomyr Polytechnic State University.