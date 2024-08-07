Sheikh Joaan Meets Chinese Olympic Committee President
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
#Paris 2024
QNA
Paris: President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani met today with HE President of the Olympic Committee and Director of the General Administration of Sport Gao Zhidan, at the Chinese guest house on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The meeting dealt with discussing the development of cooperation between Qatar and China at the sports level and strengthening the Olympic movement.
The two sides affirmed their commitment to work together in the future to strengthen bilateral relations and advance progress in the sports field.
The meeting was attended by HE Second Vice President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, and HE Secretary-General of the Committee Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain.
MENAFN07082024000063011010ID1108529876
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.