Sheikh Joaan Meets Chinese Olympic Committee President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Paris 2024 QNA

Paris: President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani met today with HE President of the Olympic Committee and Director of the General Administration of Gao Zhidan, at the Chinese guest house on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The meeting dealt with discussing the development of cooperation between Qatar and China at the sports level and strengthening the Olympic movement.

The two sides affirmed their commitment to work together in the future to strengthen bilateral relations and advance progress in the sports field.

The meeting was attended by HE Second Vice President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, and HE Secretary-General of the Committee Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain.