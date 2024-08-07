Independence Day Function: Div Com Says Open Invitation For Everyone

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The divisional administration Kashmir has announced an open invitation for the people to participate in the Independence Day function and said that a record-breaking number of five lakh Amarnath Yatries paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine this year.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri in a detailed conversation said that 15 August is the biggest festival, the preparations for the celebrations are in full swing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The main function will be held at Bakshi in which everyone is invited. The people need to come along with the Identity cards and must visit early to get the proper seats,” he said, adding that the people are quite enthusiastic this year to attend the function.

Regarding Amarnath Yatra, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, stated that it is more than a pilgrimage as it has been helping the people to earn their livelihood.

“This year, the figure is nearly 5 lakh, which is a new record.

The credit goes to one and all. It is because of the people that such an atmosphere was ensured. We have got better feedback than last year,” he said.

Read Also I-Day Celebrations: J&K Makes Attendance Of Govt Employees Mandatory Record 36.85 Lakh Participated In I-Day Celebrations

Furthermore, the Divisional Commissioner stated that Nowgam flyover has been thrown open for the public while Sanatnagar flyover will be dedicated to the public in October. He also stated that the work on Cement Bridge is also going on and is expected to be completed by October or November .

(