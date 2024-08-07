Majority Of US Citizens Oppose Deploying Troops To 'Defend Israel': Poll

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Dubai- More than half of the US population say they do not support sending US to“defend Israel” from an attack from the Resistance Axis, according to a public opinion survey conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs between 21 June and 1 July.

The survey found that 55 percent of US citizens opposed sending US troops to defend Israel if its neighbors attacked it, while 41 percent supported doing so. Support for deploying US troops to West Asia rose to 42 percent when respondents were asked their opinion over an attack by Iran.

The poll was conducted among 1,056 US adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 points. The data was collected before Israel's twin strikes last week that assassinated top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.



This latest poll marks the lowest share of popular support in the US for deploying troops to defend Israel since the Chicago Council began asking the question in 2010.

Despite growing discontent about Washington's involvement in Israel's genocidal war, on Wednesday, US officials

confirmed

that about a dozen F/A-18 fighter jets from the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier to an undisclosed US base in West Asia“to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and its proxies.”

A squadron of F-22 fighter jets is also headed to the same base from their home station in Alaska. The roughly dozen warplanes are expected to arrive in the coming days, the official, who spoke anonymously to discuss troop movements, is quoted as saying by

Arab News.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently ordered additional deployments of warships and aircraft to West Asia as part of Washington's plans to protect Israel against the anticipated retaliation from the Resistance Axis.

Despite the high level of support and cooperation granted to Israel by Washington since the start of the genocidal war in Gaza, the two countries do not have a formal pact that obligates the US to come to Israel's defense, or vice versa.