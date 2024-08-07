The Blue Luna Advocates For Women's Safety With The Launch Of Their Safety Keychain Set For College Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Safety Keychain Sets For College Students

The safety and well-being of college students has become a growing concern in recent years.

BOSWELL, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the rise of campus crimes and assaults, it is more important than ever for students to take precautions to protect themselves. That's why The Blue Luna, a company dedicated to promoting women's safety, has launched their new safety keychain set specifically designed for college students. Here are 5 reasons why every college student should own one.Firstly, The Blue Luna's safety keychain set includes a personal alarm that emits a loud sound when activated. This can be a lifesaver in dangerous situations, as it can startle and deter potential attackers. It also comes with a built-in LED light, making it a useful tool for walking alone at night or in poorly lit areas.Secondly, the self protection keychain includes a pepper spray, a non-lethal self-defense tool that can incapacitate an attacker. This can give students a sense of security and empowerment, knowing they have a means to protect themselves if necessary. The pepper spray is also compact and easy to carry, making it convenient for students to have on hand at all times.Thirdly, The Blue Luna's safety keychain set includes a personal safety whistle. This can be used to attract attention and call for help in emergency situations. It is also a useful tool for students who may feel uncomfortable or unsafe walking alone, as they can use the whistle to signal for assistance.Fourthly, the protection keychain includes a self-defense keychain tool, which can be used to break glass in case of emergency. This can come in handy in situations such as being trapped in a car or building. It also serves as a discreet self-defense tool that can be carried on a keychain without drawing unwanted attention.Lastly, by purchasing The Blue Luna's safety keychain for women , students are not only protecting themselves but also supporting a company that advocates for women's safety. The Blue Luna is committed to promoting awareness and providing resources for women to feel safe and empowered. With their safety keychain set, they hope to make a positive impact on the safety of college students.In conclusion, this is made for college students. It provides a sense of security and empowerment, while also supporting a company that is dedicated to promoting women's safety. With the rise of campus crimes, it is crucial for students to take precautions and be prepared for any situation. The Blue Luna's safety keychain set is a small but powerful tool that can make a big difference in the safety of college students.

