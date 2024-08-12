Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Monday, August 12, there was one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Black Sea, with a total salvo of four missiles.
The Ukrainian Navy's press service reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
At the same time, there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.
In the Mediterranean Sea, there are two enemy warships, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total salvo of four missiles.
Within the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, ten vessels passed through the Kerch Strait toward the Black Sea, of which six moved toward the Bosphorus Strait. Eleven vessels passed through the Kerch Strait toward the Sea of Azov, of which four moved from the Bosphorus Strait.
