Donald Trump-Elon Musk Interview Today, Tesla CEO To Do 'System Scaling Tests' Before...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday said he would do some“system scaling test” tonight before an interview with former US President and candidate for the US presidential elections, Donald .

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote,“Am going to do some system scaling tests tonight & tomorrow in advance of the conversation with.

The Trump-Musk conversation will take place on Monday tonight, August 12. There is no further detail about the interview yet.

“This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining! If you have specific questions & comments, post them under the chat,” he wrote in another post.

The billionaire, known for leading Tesla and SpaceX, has long supported Donald Trump. With the US presidential elections approaching, there were claims that Musk planned to contribute $45 million monthly to a Super PAC dedicated to Trump's campaign. However, Elon Musk has repeatedly denied these claims.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Super PACs can accept unlimited donations from individuals and corporations to support a political party or candidate.

Despite Elon Musk 's denial of reports suggesting he plans to contribute $45 million monthly to a Super PAC, a committee linked to him is under government scrutiny.

Musk, who owns the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saw Donald Trump's account banned following allegations of inciting the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. After Musk acquired X, the platform reinstated Trump's account.

Donald Trump continues to be active on another social media platform 'Truth Social'. The company is owned by Trump Media and is a publicly traded firm. Majority stakes at the firm are owned by former US President Donald Trump. Most of the public announcements by Trump are made on Truth Social.