Launch Of Army+ App, War Plans: Zelensky Holds Meetings With Government, Defense Officials

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The new digital resource "Army+" will simplify everyday tasks for most commanders of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and later for all soldiers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, there were also several important meetings with our officials. First of all, we are preparing to launch Army+, our new digital achievement, which will certainly simplify the daily tasks for most commanders of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. And later for every warrior as well. We will present everything soon," he said.

Also today, Zelensky discussed with government officials several areas of new social support for Ukrainians, which "will provide opportunities for new business in Ukraine, new jobs, and also family support."

"We must remember that right now while defending our country, we are determining what life in Ukraine will be like after this war. Maximum protection and security for our people and as many opportunities as possible. Opportunities to live and work in Ukraine. We are already preparing all this," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky said that today he had a conversation with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to discuss further actions on the battlefield.

Zelensky promised to announce the details later.

He noted that he had also held a meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Ukraine's missile program, namely its practical implementation.

"This is something in which we are gaining strength," he said.

Zelensky said he was sure that increasing the pressure on Russia would mean bringing a just peace closer.

"It is important to continue destroying our enemy – as precisely as our warriors can, and as resiliently as it contributes to the overall defense of our country, and as effectively as it produces results. And the more pressure is exerted on Russia – on the aggressor that brought the war to Ukraine, the closer peace will be. Just peace through just force. I thank everyone who makes this possible," he said.

Zelensky also thanked Ukrainian defenders.

"Our gratitude goes to all our warriors, to each combat unit, for their bravery. To those who are truly strong, to all who truly serve Ukraine," Zelensky said, adding that this also includes the front line – the Pokrovsk direction, the Toretsk and Lyman directions, the Kharkiv region, "and all the places where our defense against the occupier's offensive operations continues."

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine