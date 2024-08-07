PM Meets Iraqi Minister Of Industry, Minerals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 7 (Petra) -- Prime Bisher Khasawneh met on Wednesday with Iraqi Minister of and Minerals Khaled Battal, who is visiting Jordan to lead the Iraqi delegation in the 30th session of the Joint Jordanian-Iraqi Ministerial Committee.This session, which begins today in Amman, will be co-chaired by Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Yousef Shamali.During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the deep-rooted and fraternal ties between Jordan and Iraq, highlighting the commitment to further strengthening these relations across all sectors to benefit both nations and their peoples.Khasawneh underscored the significance of the Joint Ministerial Committee meetings in bolstering economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries.Furthermore, he stressed the importance of expediting the implementation of key strategic projects agreed upon bilaterally and within the tripartite cooperation framework involving Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt.Notable projects include the electrical interconnection and the industrial city along the Jordan-Iraq border, which are designed to serve the interests of the three countries.The meeting was attended by Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yousef Shamali and Munif Ali Hussein, the Iraqi Chargé d'Affaires in Amman.