QDB, National Cyber Security Agency Launch Cybersecurity Manual For Smes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Development (QDB), in collaboration with the National Security Agency, has launched "Cybersecurity Manual for SMEs" to enhance cybersecurity awareness and provide practical guidelines for SMEs, or small and medium enterprises, in Qatar.

The new manual covers a wide range of essential topics, including an introduction to common cyber risks, practical guidelines for implementing basic security controls, tips for enhancing employee security awareness, and basic security requirements.

Highlighting importance of digital transformation in the upcoming phase, Hala Ali al-Misnad, Senior Manager of Advisory and Business Localisation at QDB, said it is continuously working on programmes and initiatives that can enhance this transformation in Qatari SMEs, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

"We have launched this guide with our partners at the National Cyber Security Agency to emphasise the necessity of understanding cyber security fundamentals amidst increasing risks and to build and improve cyber security capabilities within the national entrepreneurial ecosystem," she said.

Abdulrahman Mohamed al-Shafi, Director of National Cyber Strategies and Policies Department at the National Cyber Security Agency, said the aim of this partnership is to help SMEs understand cyber security risks in the digital world, mitigate these risks by complying with basic guideline requirements, build an effective cyber security system within them, and guide them in building their knowledge and enhancing their capabilities.

The cybersecurity manual for SMEs specifically addresses the needs of SMEs due to their crucial role in the national economy and their urgent need to bolster their defences against increasing cyber-attacks.

It also provides practical guidance on creating a cyber incident response plan, the importance of continuous employee training, and the safe use of cloud technologies.

MENAFN07082024000067011011ID1108528392