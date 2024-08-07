Gildan Announces Launch Of Global Employee Volunteer Month

(MENAFN- 3BL) Gildan is pleased to announce its inaugural Global Employee Volunteer Month, which is set to commence this August. The initiative aims to support local communities, reinforce the importance of philanthropy, and bolster a sense of togetherness and a culture of giving within the organization.

Throughout the month, Gildan employees across the majority of its regions will volunteer their time for a diverse range of charitable initiatives in support of education, the protection of natural resources, and other areas aligned with its Community Engagement Policy. This inaugural initiative underscores Gildan's commitment to creating long-term value within its communities as part of the Company's Next Generation ESG strategy.

“Gildan has long invested in meaningful projects and hands-on support to address local needs,” says Claudia Sandoval, Vice-President of Global Social Compliance and Environmental Affairs at Gildan.“In a spirited effort to enhance our philanthropic culture, our employee Volunteer Month serves as a powerful catalyst to bring our people together and uphold Gildan's values and commitments. We look forward to seeing the collective impact our employees make around the word.”

The Company's Human Resources and Communications teams worldwide have joined hands to plan and communicate a detailed calendar of events and activities, offering a variety of initiatives for employees to participate in. Gildan looks forward to sharing the stories and outcomes of these activities and will provide an overview of the various initiatives undertaken throughout the month.

To learn more about Gildan's community work, click here .