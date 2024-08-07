Qatar Media Center Concludes Week Full Of Various Workshops

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Center of the of Culture concluded a week full of various workshops.

The center concluded on Wednesday the summer beaded bracelets workshop, which was presented by artist Dana Ahmed and continued for two days, with wide participation from girls in the age group of 8-16 years.

The participants learned how to make bracelets from beads artistically and innovatively.

The Qatar Media Center organized the anime drawing workshop on Sunday and Monday, which was dedicated to the age group of 8-16 years. The workshop saw wide participation and was presented by the trainer Noura Al Subaie.

Participants of both genders learned the most important skills and basics in drawing anime and its beloved characters. They also learned the most important programs that can be used in the process of drawing these characters.

The center presented certificates of participation to the attendees. The center's shield was presented to the trainers who enriched the workshops with their knowledge and capabilities, which greatly helped in providing new skills to the participating age groups.

Parents thanked the Qatar Media Center for these diverse workshops, which greatly contributed to filling the time of their sons and daughters with what could form a knowledge, educational, and entertainment base in the future.

They also emphasized that the center's keenness to provide such diverse workshops for these age groups is a serious and effective contribution by the center to providing everything that would achieve benefit and distinction for the children, especially during the summer vacation.

For her part, Director of the Qatar Media Center Iman Al Kaabi confirmed that the center has been keen since the beginning of its summer activities this year to be an effective and influential partner in providing workshops and activities that suit a specific age group starting from 8 years old to 22 years old, due to the great importance of this group on the center's agendas and activities.

The Director of the Qatar Media Center indicated that the intensive and diverse summer program that the center started at the beginning of last July was divided into two sections according to the targeted age groups, as July was allocated to the older age groups that end at the age of 22 years, while August was allocated to the younger age groups from 8 to 16 years.