Sonoma Lavender Unveils Exciting New Products For Holistic Wellness And Self-Care

Sonoma Lavender, a leading name in luxury aromatherapy, has announced the launch of its latest product offerings. These new additions are designed to elevate your self-care routine and bring the healing power of lavender and other natural ingredients into your daily life.

New Product Highlights:

Discover the power of aromatherapy with our expanded Sonoma Aromatherapy line, now featuring four new scents available in 10ml essential oils and convenient rollerballs.

Available in three luxurious fabrics, this wrap features convenient pockets, making it even more versatile and comforting.

Hydrating Sock and Lavender Foot Balm Gift Set

Treat your feet to ultimate relaxation with our Hydrating Sock and Lavender Foot Balm Gift Set. This perfect pairing features ultra-soft socks designed to lock in moisture, paired with nourishing Lavender Foot Balm, infused with peppermint and lavender essential oils to soothe and rejuvenate tired feet.



Kids Lavender Collection

Introduce your little ones to the soothing benefits of aromatherapy with our new Kids Lavender Collection. This adorable set includes a lavender-infused Neck Pillow and Sleep Mask, designed to promote restful sleep, and a fun Dinosaur Soap Kit, perfect for bath time adventures.



Shower Steamers in 3 Scents

Transform your shower into a spa-like experience with our new Shower Steamers. Available in three invigorating scents-Lavender, Eucalyptus & Ocean Aire-these steamers release therapeutic aromas that help you relax, rejuvenate, and start your day right.

Sonoma Aromatherapy: 4 New Scents

Discover the power of aromatherapy with our expanded Sonoma Aromatherapy line, now featuring four new scents available in 10ml essential oils and convenient rollerballs. Choose from new fresh lemongrass, invigorating Peppermint, soothing Sweet Orange, Revitalizing Tea Tree in addition to our existing Lavender and Eucalyptus to enhance your mood and well-being.

"We are excited to introduce these innovative products that continue to embody Sonoma Lavender's commitment to quality, wellness, and the power of natural ingredients," said Scott Maddock, President at Sonoma Lavender. "Whether you're looking for relaxation, rejuvenation, or a fun way to introduce aromatherapy to your children, our new collection has something for everyone." Find these new products at and select retail and spa locations nationwide.

About Sonoma Lavender

Sonoma Lavender is dedicated to creating premium aromatherapy and wellness products that enhance relaxation, health, and comfort. Their products are handcrafted with care, using the finest natural ingredients, to bring the benefits of aromatherapy into everyday life. For more information, please visit .

