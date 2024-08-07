Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Forest In North Kashmir's Bandipora

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The body of a woman was discovered under mysterious circumstances in North Kashmir's Bandipora on Wednesday, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Bulletin reported that the woman's body was found in a forested area of Bandipora.

He added, the victim, whose name is being withheld, was a resident of Rajouri.

Police have initiated an investigation into the case.