Russia's War Losses Up By 1,230 In Past 24 Hours
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's combat casualties since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have amounted to an estimated 586,370, including 1,230 killed and wounded in the past day.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,429 Russian tanks (+8 over the past day), 16,323 (+29) armored combat vehicles, 16,451 (+67) artillery systems, 1,138 multiple rocket launchers, 910 air defense systems, 365 warplanes, 326 helicopters, 13,212 (+54) UAVs, 2,421 (+1) cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 22,226 (+78) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,759 (+21) units of specialized equipment.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Wednesday, August 7, Ukraine intercepted an incoming ballistic missile over Sumy region.
