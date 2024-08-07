BAU Named Among Top 8 Arab Universities In THE_Awards Arab World 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Aug. 7 (Petra) -- Al-Balqa' Applied University (BAU) has been recognized as one of the top eight Arab universities in the (THE_Awards Arab World 2024) for its outstanding contribution to environmental leadership.University President Ahmad Ajlouni emphasized that this achievement underscores the institution's dedication to the vision of King Abdullah II, particularly in fostering an environment that supports creativity and innovation, thus advancing sustainable development and environmental protection.Ajlouni noted that the Times Higher Education Awards Arab World serves as a platform to highlight and encourage the innovative and impactite work of higher education institutions across the region. This award is one of the most prestigious in Arab higher education. This year, approximately 400 entries from 15 countries were submitted across 12 award categories.He also extended his gratitude to all university staff, including both teaching and administrative personnel, for their efforts to enhance the university's performance and reputation on local, regional, and international stages.This year, BAU's submission focused on initiatives from its College of Agriculture, including smart agricultural practices and the development of a technical bachelor's program in smart organic agriculture technology, as well as partnerships with relevant institutions and organizations.