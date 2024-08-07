Woody Retro Live Coachella Valley California 2024-2025 Performance Update

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Woody Retro, frontman

Woody & The Retros - Swingin' 60's

Woody & The Retros by Kiki Haynes Photography

Transport back in time with the swinging rock sounds of the 60s thru the new millennium. We have a fantastic lineup planned and can't wait to see everyone.

- Woody Retro, frontmanPALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Woody Retro is back on the Coachella Valley live music scene with a jam-packed schedule at venues throughout the Coachella Valley starting in the heat of the desert's summer of 2024 throughout 2025. Upcoming shows feature two well-known and loved rock cover bands: Woody & The Retros ® and The Refills . Each of the two bands feature seasoned musicians and professional players. Plus, they each feature their own unique set lists covering songs beginning with tunes from the late 1950's through the new millennium. Both bands will keep you moving to the grooves of yesteryear through today's top artists' hits.To kick off the heat of the Coachella Valley's off season summer performances, Woody & The Retros perform weekly on Thursday evenings at the renowned BaBaloo Lounge in Palm Desert, California. They perform every Thursday evening 7:30 to 10:30 PM. BaBaloo has a unique, extensive and satisfying Peruvian/Cuban menu making their food a new, popular dining experience. BaBaloo is gorgeous, roomy with plenty of seating and dance areas for everyone's pleasurable experience.Woody & The Retros are known for playing the feel-good sounds of the swinging 1960's. They cover tunes originating from the late 1950's to the mid 1960's. The dance craved teens of this generation are now many of the retired residents of the desert cities areas of Palm Springs and Palm Desert, California. It's difficult to sit still listening to Woody Retro belt out some of the band's favorite cover songs. Woody's voice is clear and strong. His passion and lifetime preparation as a pro singer and player makes him the front man for Woody & The Retros. Other pro players include renown Tim McFall and Craig Brown on percussion alongside pro Terrance Lee on guitar. The trio plans to grow with the inclusion of keyboards, and that very special famous musician will be formally announced in a future press release.The Refills perform an Eclectic Mix of Pop Rock Dance Music from the 1960's thru New Millenium. This four-piece rock band of pro musicians has been performing together in the desert cities of the Coachella Valley for over 14 years. Lead Vocalist Woody Retro mesmerizes his audience with several tunes including top requests of Billy Idol songs. Alongside Woody Retro on vocals and bass guitar is Dr. Peter Kadile known throughout the Coachella Valley as "The Rock Doc" on guitar and vocals. Entrepreneur and Percussionist Terry Dubas dazzles his fans with some of the best hard rock dance tunes of the 1990's. Newest band mate is Guitarist and Attorney Henry Welles who also sings and plays keyboards. Together this foursome will knock your socks off with a significant array of unexpected rocking tunes to be performed at local venues.Many repeat performances are held annually at many Southern California and nearby Arizona venues including, and not limited to: BaBaloo Lounge, Palm Desert Country Club, Fantasy Springs Rock Yard, Big Rock Pub, Tri Palms Estates Country Club, Ivy Ranch Country Club, The Polo Grounds Tack Room, Desert Fox Bar, American Legion Post 519, American Legion Post 800, Quail Valley Senior Park, VFW, Desert Shadows Resort, Palm Canyon Roadhouse, Sun City and Rancho Vantana Blythe.To view teaser videos, see the complete schedule of performances or for bookings, visit WoodyRetro . Both bands cater to private parties, events and venues. Get your dancing shoes on then get ready to move to the groove of some of the best dance tunes played by real live musicians, no tracks, no DJs, just real people making real music as it is intended to be performed. You will not be disappointed.

Woody Retro: Vocals & Bass. Accompanied by The Refills.