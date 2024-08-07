Bangladesh Unrest: Bodies Of At Least Awami League Leaders, Family Members Found Amidst Escalating Violence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of at least 29 individuals, including prominent leaders of the Awami League, affiliated organisations, and their family members, have been discovered in various locations across Bangladesh on Tuesday. This grim discovery follows a wave of violence and unrest that has gripped the nation, particularly after the resignation of Prime Hasina and her departure from the country on Monday.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that the deceased include leaders from the Awami League and its associated bodies, with the victims found in multiple locations, highlighting the widespread nature of the violence. In Satkhira alone, at least 10 people were killed in violent incidents and attacks. The residences and businesses of numerous Awami League members were vandalised and looted, adding to the chaos.

Further violence was reported in Comilla, where mob attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 11 individuals. A particularly harrowing incident occurred in Ashoktala, where six people perished after miscreants set fire to the three-story house of former councillor Md Shah Alam.

The law enforcement situation in the country has become increasingly precarious, with reports of attacks, vandalism, arson, and looting targeting over four hundred police stations nationwide. In the capital, Dhaka, and beyond, many police stations are currently devoid of police personnel, as officers seek safety amid the escalating threats.

This unrest marks one of the most severe crises for the Bangladesh Police since 1971. Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) A.K.M. Shahidur Rahman, appointed as the focal person to manage the crisis, has urged police officers to return to duty in a phased manner to restore law and order. He emphasized the critical role of the police in maintaining public safety and urged officers to disregard rumors and ensure security arrangements are properly in place.

Following Sheikh Hasina's ouster and a rise in the death toll to 440 amid widespread violence and attacks on temples, President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament on Tuesday. He has appointed 84-year-old Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus to lead an upcoming interim government.