Viral Video: Elvish Yadav Meets Lovekesh Kataria; Shares His Bedroom Clip, Captioning 'I Support LGBTQ'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) It is not a secret that Elvish Yadav and Lovekesh Kataria are friends. A month ago, when Kataria was staying in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, the former was frequently spotted providing backstage support to her. It was some days after the contentious reality program had concluded.

In a shared by X (formerly known as Twitter) by @Unik_insaan2, Elvish Yadav and Lovekesh Kataria are seen lying on a bed, shirtless. The video also shows Elvish recording Lovekesh in as the latter runs towards the bathroom.



Elvish Yadav and Lovekesh Kataria may be seen lying on a bed shirkless in a video uploaded to X (Twitter) by @Unik_insaan2. At the same time that Lovekesh is running towards the bathroom, Elvish is seen recording Lovekesh while he is in underwear.“Hum soch rahe hai na apne ek gang bana le. Gay hona buri baat nahi hai. Kabhi kabhi logo ko lagta hai hum anti hai. Nahi bhai, hum open ho rakhe hai,” Elvish says in the video.

Meanwhile, in another post on his X handle, Elvish wrote,“I support LGBTQ.”

Lovekesh is a close friend of Elvish Yadav. Yadav was frequently seen rooting for the former throughout his time on Bigg Boss. When Love got into a confrontation with Sai Ketan Rao on the show, Elvish threatened the former Imlie star and warned him sternly.

“Maine kahan iske itne majaal kaise ho gaye chore ki. Chalo Kataria ne toh uss hisaab se respond nahi kara. Hum bahar se kya hi kar sakte hai. Par inta bata sakte hai ke Bigg Boss ke bahar bhi zindagi hai. Hamare bhai se thoda pyaar se pesh aana. Bahar mat karna (How dare he? Kataria did not answer to you as he should have. What can we do outside of the show? But we can assure you that there is life after Bigg Boss. Act with kindness towards our brother. Don't do this outside.),” Elvish said in one of his vlogs.