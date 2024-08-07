Russia Building One More Bridge Near Crimean Bridge - Social Media
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians are building one more bridge near the Kerch Strait Bridge in temporarily occupied Crimea.
That is according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.
"'Our eyes' can see everything: the construction of defensive structures is underway near the Kerch Bridge. Another bridge is being built along the main structure, with piles being driven," the post reads.
The channel added that construction is also underway on a section from the bridge's arch spans to Kuban.
Ukrinform reported earlier that in temporarily occupied Crimea, the invaders continued to build fortifications near the Kerch Strait Bridge, with two floating cranes already working there.
