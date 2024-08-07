Want To Find Project Receives Over 20K Search Inquiries For Russian Mias

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 20,000 application have been filed with the "Want to Find" project that offers assistance in searching for the Russian military personnel who went missing in action in Ukraine.

This was announced on the project's Telegram channel, reports Ukrinform.

Since the campaign's launch in 2024, a total of 20,098 inquiries have been filed, the report reads.

It is noted that 588 people were found within the campaign, of which 533 were prisoners of war and 55 were killed in action. A hundred of these prisoners have already returned home as part of POW exchanges.

In addition, in July alone, 12 servicemen's POW status was confirmed and their families were notified they would eventually be able to see them via video link.

Exchange of politicalfor spies

The GUR military intelligence notes that, while information about the POW status may arrive with a delay, whenever the person is found, the applicant will receive an automatic notification from a Telegram chatbot where the initial inquiry was posted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in January 2024, Ukraine launched a government project, the Unified Search Center for Russian military personnel "Want to Find". One of its tasks is to speed up the exchange of prisoners of war.

This is an illustrative photo