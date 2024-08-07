45 Educational Institutions In J&K To Be Renamed

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Tuesday ordered the renaming of 45 educational establishments and roads after some eminent personalities and the security forces who lost their lives on the line of duty.

Besides, the government also ordered the renaming of a playground, a PMGSY road and a street road after the eminent personalities and the security forces.

Commissioner Secretary to the government (GAD) Sanjeev Verma in this regard issued the official order.

The government in the order said that the concerned administrative secretaries shall take immediate necessary steps including amending their records for effecting the changes.



“Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Jammu shall personally monitor the naming of the infrastructure and assets in their respective divisions,” it reads.

It also said that the Deputy Commissioners shall ensure that appropriate events are held in connection with the naming of these infrastructure and assets .