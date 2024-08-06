Israel Kills 11 Palestinians In West Bank Gaza Genocide Toll Goes Up To 39,653

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli forces backed by drone strikes killed at least 11 Palestinians in clashes around the volatile West city of Jenin, the military and Palestinian authorities said, after large scale operations by and police.

The military said it conducted two separate air strikes in Jenin. The Palestinian health put the toll from the strike at five.

In addition, the military said and killed seven people and wounded a number of others in surrounding areas of the West Bank.

Israeli forces surrounded a house in the village of Kafr Qud, close to Jenin. Palestinian health authorities, said two people were killed by Israeli gunfire, with another two wounded.

There were no details on the identity of the dead and it was not immediately clear whether they were members of any of the armed militant factions.

With Israel bracing for an expected Iranian response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, the West Bank violence underscored the multi-front security challenge facing Israeli forces, 10 months after the start of the war with Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza.

In a separate incident overnight, the Palestinian health ministry said at least four Palestinians were killed and seven wounded by Israeli fire in the West Bank town of Aqaba, between Jenin and the city of Tubas. Two of the injured were in critical condition.

Among the dead was a 14 year-old boy, killed by gunfire as Israeli forces were withdrawing from the area, the ministry said.

Israeli genocide toll in Gaza 39,653 civilians

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) massacred more than 39,653 Palestinian civilians and injured more than 91,535 others, since the beginning of the Israeli genocide against Gaza in October 2023, amidst a catastrophic humanitarian situation resulting from the siege and the displacement of more than 95% of the population.

Medical sources in the strip said that the IOF committed three massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, leading to 30 martyrs and 66 wounded arriving at hospitals.

The sources said that thousands of victims remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defence crews from reaching them.

