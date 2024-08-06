General Manager, Joe Degenova, Big D Print & Logistics LLC Announces Services At Its Upcoming UPS Store In Denton, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joe DeGenova

General Manager, Joe DeGenova, Big D Print & Logistics LLC Highlights the Services to Expect at Its Upcoming UPS Store in Denton, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Big D Print & Logistics LLC , a family-owned business in Denton and ran by Joe DeGenova, Texas, is excited to announce the opening of a new UPS Store. The store is expected to open its doors at the end of September 2024, offering a range of essential shipping, printing, and logistics services to the local community.

Services to Expect at The New Store

The new UPS Store aims to be a hub of convenience for Denton's businesses and residents, offering a comprehensive suite of services:

Packing and Shipping Solutions

The UPS Store will provide robust packing and shipping solutions for domestic and international needs. The store will ensure secure and timely deliveries from everyday items to critical business shipments. "Our packing and shipping services are designed to cater to various requirements, ensuring that all packages, whether big or small, reach their destination safely and on time," said Joe DeGenova, acting General Manager of Big D Print & Logistics LLC.

High-Quality Printing and Document Services

The store will also offer various printing services catering to personal and business requirements. These include professional-quality documents, marketing materials, business cards, flyers, and posters, helping local businesses present themselves effectively. "We understand the importance of high-quality print materials for businesses and individuals. Our printing services are tailored to meet diverse needs, ensuring professional results every time," commented Joe DeGenova.

Secure Mailbox Rentals

Additionally, the new store will offer secure and convenient mailbox rental services for residents and businesses needing a reliable mailing address. This service is ideal for those requiring a consistent and private location to receive mail and packages. Joe DeGenova noted that the new store's secure mailbox rentals will provide a dependable solution for receiving mail and packages, offering privacy and convenience for customers.

Comprehensive Freight Services

Lastly, the UPS Store will provide comprehensive freight services for larger items requiring special handling. This will ensure that even the most cumbersome shipments are managed efficiently and delivered safely. Joe DeGenova added that their freight services are designed to handle large and heavy items carefully, ensuring they arrive at their destination in excellent condition.

A Family Venture

This new UPS Store is a new venture for Big D Print & Logistics LLC, a business owned by the DeGenova family. Joe DeGenova, the acting General Manager, oversees the business, supported by his parents, the company's principal owners. With his strong technical background and extensive experience in sales and management, Joe DeGenova is well-equipped to drive this new initiative to success.

Permitting and Grand Opening Plans

The permitting process for the new store has begun, and the DeGenova family is working diligently to ensure everything is in place for the anticipated opening at the end of September. A grand opening event is planned, with an official date to be announced within the next 6-8 weeks. The event will feature special promotions and activities, welcoming the community to experience the new UPS Store's offerings firsthand.

Community Engagement and Future Plans

The DeGenova family is passionate about giving back to the community. The new UPS Store will provide essential services, create job opportunities, and support local initiatives. The family is excited to engage with the community and contribute to its growth and development. Joe DeGenova added, "Our family has always believed in the importance of community. We are committed to providing excellent service and creating a positive impact in Denton. The new UPS Store is beginning our efforts to support and grow with this wonderful community."

About Big D Print & Logistics LLC

Big D Print & Logistics LLC is a recently established Denton company dedicated to providing exceptional quality and customer service. The launch of the new UPS Store reflects the company's commitment to addressing the changing needs of its customers. Joe DeGenova, who brings a wealth of experience managing complex relationships and driving significant revenue growth, is at the forefront of this new venture. His strategic insight and problem-solving abilities, honed through years in technical sales and management, will make the UPS Store a reliable resource for the community.

