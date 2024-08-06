Exploring Five Beach Towns In Yucatan For A Memorable Summer Getaway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Summer vacations are most people's favorites, since they're the longest of the year and, consequently, the most enjoyable. Taking this into account, we'd like to share some information about five of the most paradisiacal beaches in Yucatan , ideal for long summer vacations in the land of the Maya.Seafood and serenity in SisalOne of Mexico's Pueblos Mágicos, or“Magical Towns,” Sisal - located in the municipality of Hunucmá - is a fishing by tradition. In fact, it's fishing that drives this town, and the freshness of its seafood lends an excellent flavor to all the dishes prepared in its restaurants that visitors find so enchanting. In colonial times, Sisal was also the main trading seaport for the rest of Yucatán. For this reason, the historical fort and lighthouse were built, and today they're some of its main tourist attractions.Just outside of town, guided kayak tours through nearby reserves are the best option for nature lovers and ecotourism aficionados. Bird watching and mangrove tours are other nature-based activities visitors will enjoy. In Sisal, peace and tranquility help summer vacationers reconnect with themselves, their loved ones and Mother Earth.Exotic adventure in CelestunCelestun is home to freshwater springs hidden in natural tunnels, formed by mangrove roots, where swimmers can cool off. The Baldiosera Spring, ton ame one, is the largest concentration of fresh water within the mangroves and is equipped with small docks that ease visitor access to the site.It also has an extraordinary, petrified forest called Tampetén and Punta Ninúm, where clams and miniature shrimp abound. Here, 234 different species of mammals inhabit the estuary; among the main ones are the ocelot, jaguar, ocelot and spider monkey, which are considered endangered species, along with three species of sea turtles and two species of crocodiles.Beautiful and exquisite Río LagartosThis gorgeous beach town boasts what's undoubtedly some of the most exotic scenery in the entire state, located right at the entrance of a wildlife reserve known as Río Lagartos (Parque Natural Reserva Río Lagartos).If visitors are looking for a moment of adventure, we recommend the night tour by boat through the water channels of the estuary, under the light of the moon and the stars, observing crocodiles in their natural habitat - with all the necessary precautions, of course!During the day, when hunger strikes, visitors head for Río Lagartos' boardwalk to enjoy ceviche de chivitas, one of the most emblematic dishes of the region. The chivita is a local mollusk still harvested by artisanal Mayan fishery techniques, making it a much appreciated and delicious product.Last but not least, a boat ride in the biosphere reserve to meet the American pink flamingo - considered an icon of the destination - is a must.Challenging adventure in El CuyoAt the northeastern tip of Yucatán, three hours from state capital Mérida, lies this small port in the municipality of Tizimin, part of the Río Lagartos reserve and a top site for ecotourism and adventure.In this seaside town, visitors will find several cozy hotels, ideal for couples, as well as several restaurants. It is also characterized by the urban murals that adorn the walls of stores and houses.Those who just want to relax can take a quiet stroll to the white sand beach and turquoise sea, or camp at the seashore. For active travelers looking for paddleboarding, kitesurfing or ATV rides, El Cuyo is the best option.Succulent and award-winning Puerto ProgresoThis beach destination has worked its way up to become one of Yucatán's favorite destinations for visitors who come to this paradisiacal destination seeking adventure and extraordinary scenery. The port has two boardwalks. The Traditional Boardwalk is home to a variety of activities for local families.Meanwhile, at the end of the Chocolate Pier, visitors will find the beginning of the International Boardwalk, 2 kilometers chock-full of chances to spend incredible moments with family or friends. Highlights include its beautiful carousel and incredible Ferris Wheel; spaces for beach sports such as soccer, volleyball and basketball; and even a chapel ideal for lovebirds looking to seal their commitment under a beautiful sunset. Another key draw in Puerto Progreso is the fact that its boardwalk and beaches have been awarded coveted Blue Flag status.Before booking your vacation, visit and choose the most incredible beaches of Yucatán to enjoy an extraordinary summer, select some of the activities of the 365 Days in Yucatán campaign and discover why this is the favorite destination for 2024.Press contact: Gustavo Rivas-Solis...

