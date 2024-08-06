Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Brush With A Triangular Handle To Prevent It From Rolling Off A Flat Surface

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Kristi H. of Caledonia, MI is the creator of the Stationary Brush, a set of brushes with triangular-shaped handles rather than round. The brushes can be available in numerous configurations for almost any type of brush application. The triangular handle ensures the brush can be placed on a flat surface without it rolling away. The handle may also be comprised of a non-slip grip area. The handle could also be made from a deformable and/or flexible material to allow a side of the handle to be flattened to prevent rolling.Each brush can be constructed using a plastic or wooden handle approximately 7- to 8-inches in total length. Brush bristles are attached to one end via a metal piece. Users can place their brushes on any flat surface to keep them stable when it is not being used. The brushes can be available in numerous sizes and configurations to accommodate any application such as cosmetics, artistry, manicures, and much more.Markets for brushes are segmented into multiple niches such as cosmetic brushes, arts and craft brushes, household cleaning brushes, and more. The market for ergonomic tools, including triangular-handled brushes, is growing due to an increasing awareness of the importance of ergonomics in daily tasks. The global market for ergonomic products is expected to grow significantly, driven by the aging population and the need for efficiency when painting, applying cosmetics, completing housework, and numerous other tasks.Most brushes are round and roll off flat surfaces when put down. Constantly picking up brushes off the floor is frustrating, coupled with the chance of contaminating the bristles with dirt, bacteria, and other debris. The Stationary Brush alleviates these issues with its innovative, versatile, and ergonomic triangular handle design. The brush would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Kristi filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Stationary Brush product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Stationary Brush can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

