United States Upgrade B-52 Bombers For $ 15 Billion
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The US Department of Defense will improve the B-52
Stratofortress bombers of the 1960s by replacing engines and
installing new radars. The cost of the program may reach $15
billion, Azernews reports.
According to him, in the Air Force (Air Force) The United States
wants to extend the life of the B-52 for another "three decades."
According to representatives of the US Air Force, the cost of the
program to install new Rolls-Royce F130 engines to replace the old
Pratt & Whitney TF33 and radars of the American company Raytheon
exceeds "billions of dollars".
"According to recent estimates, the expenditure part of the B-52
engine replacement program has increased to $ 15 billion, which is
$2.5 billion more than the initial cost," the portal quotes Brian
Knight, deputy one of the program managers. He added that the US
Air Force continues to clarify the final cost of the project.
According to him, during the work, specialists will have to install
not only new engines, but also improve the cockpit, displays and
other systems.
As Brigadier General Eric Quigley explained, as part of the
Defense Ministry program, the engine air intake also had to be
redesigned, which led to new delays. "Despite rising costs and
falling behind schedule, the Air Force has no choice but to
modernize the B-52 fleet," the military said, calling the program a
"win-win option" for the U.S. Air Force.
MENAFN06082024000195011045ID1108524249
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.