One Killed, 12 Injured In Russian Missile Attack On Kharkiv - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people in Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv this morning has increased to 12, and one person was killed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a new address , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Right now, a rescue operation is still underway in Kharkiv after the Russian strike. There are people under the rubble, and we are doing our utmost to help them. At the moment, we know that 12 people were injured. Unfortunately, one person died. My condolences to the families and friends. All necessary forces are involved in the rescue operation," he said.

Five people rescued from rubble in Kharkiv

He emphasized that Ukraine would certainly respond to Russia.

"Russian terror will inevitably be punished. And I thank everyone in the world who is helping Ukraine get closer to this goal," Zelensky said.

Early on August 6, Russian forces launched a missile strike on a high-density residential area in the central part of Kharkiv, likely using an Iskander missile.

Eight people were reported injured in the attack, including an eight-month-old child.

According to the police, the strike damaged a polyclinic, facades, windows of residential buildings, and at least 25 civilian cars.