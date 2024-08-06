Award-Winning Playful Wellness Companions, Merging Comfort And Design With Calming Ambient Lighting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) l.jpeg" width="300" height="150" alt="Image of Teddy, Puppy and Arvin Portable Table Lamps" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Next Generation of Originality Award 2024 Awarded to Buddy by Be Original Americas

Join Buddy's exclusive pre-order campaign and discover playful wellness companions that are more than just lamps.

- Chevy ChanpaiboonratNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Buddy Design Inc . (DBA Buddy) is excited to announce the pre-order campaign for its portable table lamp collection that doubles as wellness companions on its e-commerce website. Chevy Chanpaiboonrat, founder and CEO of Buddy, a recent honors graduate from Parsons School of Design and an award-winning industrial designer, brings her mission to life by improving daily wellness through design. Buddy offers playful, portable lights that integrate wellness and empathy, providing emotional comfort and enhancing living spaces with customizable gradient light designs. Early pre-orders will receive exclusive discounts of up to 23% off the predicted retail price.Ambient lighting significantly impacts mood and stress levels. Many people find it difficult to create spaces that are both relaxing and emotionally comforting. The Buddy collection emerged from the need for playful and empathetic lighting solutions that improve living spaces and contribute to mental wellness.“Meet Teddy, Puppy, and Arvin, your new best friends who are more than just lamps.” Each Buddy offers the same exceptional functionality, with unique appearances to match the user's mood and personality. Equipped with an interactive key, users can twist to choose their preferred light color, adjust brightness levels, and turn the lamps on/off all from a single touchpoint.Chanpaiboonrat's mission is to improve daily lives through fun, empathetic, and playful design. She plans to develop Buddy into a lifestyle brand that perfectly integrates design and wellness for the modern community.“As stress becomes a bigger part of our daily lives, designing with empathy is increasingly important to foster a healthier and more relaxed environment. Each Buddy is designed with intention and a deep understanding of the user's needs,” says the CEO of Buddy, Chanpaiboonrat.Despite being in the early stages of the product launch, Chanpaiboonrat has already achieved several impressive milestones. These include exhibiting at ICFF (International Contemporary Furniture Fair) in May 2024 as part of Wanted Design's Launch Pad among emerging designers from around the world, where Buddy was nominated for Lumen's People's Choice Awards. At ICFF, Buddy also received The Next Generation of Originality Award from Be Original Americas, celebrating innovative and original design. Follow Chanpaiboonrat's journey with Buddy and join the mission to enhance wellness through design.Features Highlights- Companionship through design: Promotes mental well-being with friendly, playful, and empathetic designs.- Customizable lighting: Eight gradient light designs and three brightness levels create the perfect ambiance for any mood, including relaxation.- Single interactive touchpoint: A fun, simple winding key controls everything, including turning the lamp on/off.- Portability: Up to 10 hours of use per charge.- USB-C charger included: Cable and wall adapter provided.- No downtime: Functional while plugged inFor Collaboration and InquiriesChevy ChanpaiboonratFounder & CEOBuddy Design Inc.E: ...For more information, please visit and see the [PRESS KIT] for lifestyle and product assets.About Buddy Design Inc.Founded in New York City in 2023 by a solo female design-entrepreneur, Buddy is an award-winning emerging lifestyle brand dedicated to enhancing daily wellness through playful, friendly, and empathetic design. Its debut product collection features three portable table lamps designed to integrate wellness into everyday life, fostering a healthier and more relaxed lifestyle amidst modern stress factors.

